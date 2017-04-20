Murder on the Internet

This new series will explore some of the online dates that have ended in murder. Cases featured in this documentary include serial killer Stephen Port, who used various dating sites to lure four young men, who he subsequently poisoned with lethal doses of the drug GHB, before raping their unconscious bodies; 26-year-old Carl Langdell, who presented himself as a successful and upstanding young man via his social media, but in reality, had a history of mental health issues and was known to the police. After a date in London’s trendy Shoreditch, he took 23-year-old Katie Locke back to his hotel room, where he strangled her to death, and had sex with her dead body; schoolgirl groomer Luke Harlow who formed an online relationship with 15-year-old Kayleigh Haywood and, after building her trust he invited her to his house, where neighbour Stephen Beadman raped and murdered her; Grindr killer Stefano Brizzi, the Breaking Bad obsessive who murdered a policeman he met on the gay dating app and dismembered him, dissolving parts of his body in acid and cooking other parts in the oven. And Miles Donnelly, who brutally beat and strangled and killed a woman he met on a dating site, who was later found by her 5-year-old son.