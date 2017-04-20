1 season available

Murder on the Internet

TVPG • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series • 2017

This new series will explore some of the online dates that have ended in murder. Cases featured in this documentary include serial killer Stephen Port...more



(2 episodes)

1 season available

(2 episodes)

Episodes
Season1


Episode 1

Episode one of the two-part series tells stories of some of the shocking dangers of seeking love online; told through police archive and interviews with friends, families, police, lawyers, psychologists, and dating experts.


Episode 2

Episode two of the two-part series tells stories of some of the shocking dangers of seeking love online; told through police archive and interviews with friends, families, police, lawyers, psychologists, and dating experts.

