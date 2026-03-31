A group of Spanish tourists, a crumbling hotel, and a handful of dark secrets collide during a week-long holiday in Lisbon. The trip quickly takes a dark turn when one of them is found dead in his room the morning after their arrival, and four of the travelers, devoted fans of mystery and detective novels, begin to investigate whether someone in the group might be the killer.more
A group of Spanish tourists, a crumbling hotel, and a handful of ...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
A group of Spanish tourists, a crumbling hotel, and a handful of dark secrets collide during a week-long holiday in Lisbon. The trip quickly takes a dark turn when one of them is found dead in his room the morning after their arrival, and four of the travelers, devoted fans of mystery and detective novels, begin to investigate whether someone in the group might be the killer.
About this Show
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder (Eng Dub)
A group of Spanish tourists, a crumbling hotel, and a handful of dark secrets collide during a week-long holiday in Lisbon. The trip quickly takes a dark turn when one of them is found dead in his room the morning after their arrival, and four of the travelers, devoted fans of mystery and detective novels, begin to investigate whether someone in the group might be the killer.