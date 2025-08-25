An unflinching look at the fentanyl crisis and its' profound impact on our society and culture. From high-profile celebrities and artists to families from all walks of life, more than 70 thousand Americans die of fentanyl poisoning each year.more
An unflinching look at the fentanyl crisis and its' profound impa...More
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An unflinching look at the fentanyl crisis and its' profound impact on our society and culture. From high-profile celebrities and artists to families from all walks of life, more than 70 thousand Americans die of fentanyl poisoning each year.
About this Show
Fame and Fentanyl
An unflinching look at the fentanyl crisis and its' profound impact on our society and culture. From high-profile celebrities and artists to families from all walks of life, more than 70 thousand Americans die of fentanyl poisoning each year.