Adapted from Lauren Brooke’s best-selling novels, this compelling family drama follows life on the Heartland ranch as sisters Amy and Lou, together with their grandfather Jack, deal with the challenges of running a ranch that has been in the family for generations.more
Adapted from Lauren Brooke’s best-selling novels, this compelling...More
Starring: Amber MarshallGraham WardleMichelle Morgan
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Adapted from Lauren Brooke’s best-selling novels, this compelling family drama follows life on the Heartland ranch as sisters Amy and Lou, together with their grandfather Jack, deal with the challenges of running a ranch that has been in the family for generations.
Starring: Amber MarshallGraham WardleMichelle MorganShaun JohnstonChris Potter
About this Show
Heartland
Adapted from Lauren Brooke’s best-selling novels, this compelling family drama follows life on the Heartland ranch as sisters Amy and Lou, together with their grandfather Jack, deal with the challenges of running a ranch that has been in the family for generations.
Starring: Amber MarshallGraham WardleMichelle MorganShaun JohnstonChris Potter