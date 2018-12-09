A Heartland ChristmasA Heartland Christmas

It's a week before Christmas and holiday preparations are moving into high gear at Heartland. Lou is trying to forget that her new husband, Peter, may not be able to spend Christmas with her due to his father's illness. She obsesses even more than usual about making everything perfect for a traditional family Christmas. However, Lou's plans are altered by an anonymous call regarding starving and abandoned horses trapped in an avalanche in the remote Rocky Mountain area of Pike River. Amy, of course, insists that they go and check the situation out. Lou is not happy, but with Amy’s assurance that they'll be back in time for Christmas, she and Ty head off on the long trek to Pike River. The job, however, is huge. Jack and Tim end up joining them on their rescue mission. In the process of trying to free the horses, they reunite the town recluse, Will Vernon, with his estranged daughter, Joanna, and grandson Sam. Meanwhile, back at Heartland, Mallory's tacky Christmas decorations totally clash with Lou's tasteful and colour co-ordinated décor as they anxiously wait for their families to return home. Caleb and Ashley discover you don’t need expensive gifts to have the perfect Christmas.more

It's a week before Christmas and holiday preparations are moving ...More

Starring: Amber MarshallMichelle MorganGraham Wardle

Director: Dean Bennett

TVPGDramaMovie2010
  • hd

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About this Movie

A Heartland Christmas

It's a week before Christmas and holiday preparations are moving into high gear at Heartland. Lou is trying to forget that her new husband, Peter, may not be able to spend Christmas with her due to his father's illness. She obsesses even more than usual about making everything perfect for a traditional family Christmas. However, Lou's plans are altered by an anonymous call regarding starving and abandoned horses trapped in an avalanche in the remote Rocky Mountain area of Pike River. Amy, of course, insists that they go and check the situation out. Lou is not happy, but with Amy’s assurance that they'll be back in time for Christmas, she and Ty head off on the long trek to Pike River. The job, however, is huge. Jack and Tim end up joining them on their rescue mission. In the process of trying to free the horses, they reunite the town recluse, Will Vernon, with his estranged daughter, Joanna, and grandson Sam. Meanwhile, back at Heartland, Mallory's tacky Christmas decorations totally clash with Lou's tasteful and colour co-ordinated décor as they anxiously wait for their families to return home. Caleb and Ashley discover you don’t need expensive gifts to have the perfect Christmas.

Starring: Amber MarshallMichelle MorganGraham WardleChris PotterShaun Johnston

Director: Dean Bennett

TVPGDramaMovie2010
  • hd

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