OlmoOlmo

From the producers of MINARI and MOONLIGHT comes the next great coming-of-age journey. Fourteen-year-old Olmo and his family are struggling to make ends meet in 1979 New Mexico. Due to an illness that keeps his father Nestor confined to his bed, his mother Cecilia, his sister Ana, and even he himself must contribute to the daily caretaking responsibilities. Olmo, in the throes of selfish adolescence, would much rather hang out with his best friend Miguel and try to impress his beautiful next-door neighbor Nina than take care of his dad. And when Nina finally invites him to a party on the day that he's been left alone with his dad, Olmo will do whatever he can to get out of his duties, embarking on a journey of mischief and chaos. In his desperate attempt to escape his home life, he will come to realize that the place of his deepest pain is also where he will find solace: with his family.more

From the producers of MINARI and MOONLIGHT comes the next great c...More

Starring: Aivan UttapaMelanie FrometaRosa Armendariz

Director: Fernando Eimbcke

Not RatedLatinoDramaComedyMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Olmo - Trailer

About this Movie

Olmo

From the producers of MINARI and MOONLIGHT comes the next great coming-of-age journey. Fourteen-year-old Olmo and his family are struggling to make ends meet in 1979 New Mexico. Due to an illness that keeps his father Nestor confined to his bed, his mother Cecilia, his sister Ana, and even he himself must contribute to the daily caretaking responsibilities. Olmo, in the throes of selfish adolescence, would much rather hang out with his best friend Miguel and try to impress his beautiful next-door neighbor Nina than take care of his dad. And when Nina finally invites him to a party on the day that he's been left alone with his dad, Olmo will do whatever he can to get out of his duties, embarking on a journey of mischief and chaos. In his desperate attempt to escape his home life, he will come to realize that the place of his deepest pain is also where he will find solace: with his family.

Starring: Aivan UttapaMelanie FrometaRosa ArmendarizGustavo Sánchez ParraAndrea Suarez Paz

Director: Fernando Eimbcke

Not RatedLatinoDramaComedyMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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