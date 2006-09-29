While immigration reform is a hot topic, this 2-hour special shows the war that caused the US to control half of Mexico's land. Through reenactments and interviews, the story of Pres. James K. Polk's desire to expand the US to the Pacific Ocean is told.more
While immigration reform is a hot topic, this 2-hour special show...More
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While immigration reform is a hot topic, this 2-hour special shows the war that caused the US to control half of Mexico's land. Through reenactments and interviews, the story of Pres. James K. Polk's desire to expand the US to the Pacific Ocean is told.
About this Show
The Mexican-American War
While immigration reform is a hot topic, this 2-hour special shows the war that caused the US to control half of Mexico's land. Through reenactments and interviews, the story of Pres. James K. Polk's desire to expand the US to the Pacific Ocean is told.