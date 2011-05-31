Produced with the cooperation of leading Civil War historian Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, this 2-hour special is a personal look at two iconic leaders of the Civil War.more
Produced with the cooperation of leading Civil War historian Wins...More
Starring: Michael L. ColosimoShaun C. GrenanErik Young
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Produced with the cooperation of leading Civil War historian Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, this 2-hour special is a personal look at two iconic leaders of the Civil War.
Starring: Michael L. ColosimoShaun C. GrenanErik YoungKeith E. WhiteheadJonathan Frakes
About this Show
Lee & Grant
Produced with the cooperation of leading Civil War historian Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, this 2-hour special is a personal look at two iconic leaders of the Civil War.
Starring: Michael L. ColosimoShaun C. GrenanErik YoungKeith E. WhiteheadJonathan Frakes