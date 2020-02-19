From the initial sparks of revolution in Boston to the climactic Siege of Yorktown and beyond, this special paints a comprehensive picture of the African American experience during the Revolutionary War.more
From the initial sparks of revolution in Boston to the climactic ...More
Starring: Kareem Abdul-JabbarErica Armstrong DunbarGraham Hodges
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From the initial sparks of revolution in Boston to the climactic Siege of Yorktown and beyond, this special paints a comprehensive picture of the African American experience during the Revolutionary War.
Starring: Kareem Abdul-JabbarErica Armstrong DunbarGraham HodgesDavid Allen LambertMargaret Washington
About this Show
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution
From the initial sparks of revolution in Boston to the climactic Siege of Yorktown and beyond, this special paints a comprehensive picture of the African American experience during the Revolutionary War.
Starring: Kareem Abdul-JabbarErica Armstrong DunbarGraham HodgesDavid Allen LambertMargaret Washington