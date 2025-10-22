Lena Situations invites extraordinary guests for honest, inspiring, and funny conversations. Artists, creators, and icons share their stories, doubts, and dreams in a warm, intimate atmosphere. "Couch" is more than an interview show — it’s a space for connection, emotion, and authenticity, just like its host.more
Lena Situations invites extraordinary guests for honest, inspirin...More
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Lena Situations invites extraordinary guests for honest, inspiring, and funny conversations. Artists, creators, and icons share their stories, doubts, and dreams in a warm, intimate atmosphere. "Couch" is more than an interview show — it’s a space for connection, emotion, and authenticity, just like its host.
About this Show
Couch by Lena Situations
Lena Situations invites extraordinary guests for honest, inspiring, and funny conversations. Artists, creators, and icons share their stories, doubts, and dreams in a warm, intimate atmosphere. "Couch" is more than an interview show — it’s a space for connection, emotion, and authenticity, just like its host.