Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

City Of BloodCity Of Blood

Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?more

Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in...More

Starring: Lea DrindaSoma PysallFranz Hartwig

Creators: Elena LyubarskayaPhilipp Kadelbach

TVMAFantasyInternationalThrillerHorrorTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
City of Blood S1 - Trailer

About this Show

City Of Blood

Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?

Starring: Lea DrindaSoma PysallFranz HartwigDavid SchütterLars Eidinger

Creators: Elena LyubarskayaPhilipp Kadelbach

TVMAFantasyInternationalThrillerHorrorTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

You May Also Like

Coven AcademyTVPG • Horror, Drama • TV Series (2026)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
DescendentNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
We Bury the DeadR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Silent ZoneR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Hallow RoadThriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
KeeperR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
HokumR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
New LifeNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.