About this Show
City Of Blood
Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?
Starring: Lea DrindaSoma PysallFranz HartwigDavid SchütterLars Eidinger
Creators: Elena LyubarskayaPhilipp Kadelbach