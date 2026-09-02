1 season available (30 episodes)

Burden of ProofBurden of Proof

Burden of Proof focuses on the most talked-about trials of the day. From jury selection to the implications of the final verdict through every moment of the trials you can't stop thinking about.more

Burden of Proof focuses on the most talked-about trials of the da...More

CrimeNewsTV Series2026
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About this Show

Burden of Proof

Burden of Proof focuses on the most talked-about trials of the day. From jury selection to the implications of the final verdict through every moment of the trials you can't stop thinking about.

CrimeNewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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