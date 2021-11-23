1 season available (3 episodes)

Black and Missing

Cases of missing Black people remain unresolved four times longer than those of white people. "Black and Missing" pulls back the curtain to explore how systemic behaviors and attitudes that stem from centuries of deeply rooted racism. The series also exposes the stark disparity in the media coverage of white and Black missing persons. This intimate look at Derrica and Natalie's personal crusade to locate missing Black people also highlights stories of hope and closure as the Black and Missing Foundation contributes to the resolution of several high-profile missing persons cases.more

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2021

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Cases of missing Black people remain unresolved four times longer than those of white people. "Black and Missing" pulls back the curtain to explore how systemic behaviors and attitudes that stem from centuries of deeply rooted racism. The series also exposes the stark disparity in the media coverage of white and Black missing persons. This intimate look at Derrica and Natalie's personal crusade to locate missing Black people also highlights stories of hope and closure as the Black and Missing Foundation contributes to the resolution of several high-profile missing persons cases.

