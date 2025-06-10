Billy Idol Should Be DeadBilly Idol Should Be Dead

Billy Idol Should Be Dead is a feature-length documentary tracing the life and career of the punk pioneer turned rock ‘n’ roll icon. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews the documentary digs deep into his meteoric rise as a global superstar and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock n roll.more

Billy Idol Should Be Dead is a feature-length documentary tracing...More

MusicDocumentariesMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Billy Idol Should Be Dead - Trailer

About this Movie

Billy Idol Should Be Dead

Billy Idol Should Be Dead is a feature-length documentary tracing the life and career of the punk pioneer turned rock ‘n’ roll icon. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews the documentary digs deep into his meteoric rise as a global superstar and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock n roll.

MusicDocumentariesMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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