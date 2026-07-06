In a historic genealogical breakthrough years in the making, ABC News Anchor Robin Roberts reveals the first confirmed living descendants of an enslaved individual who helped construct the White House.more
In a historic genealogical breakthrough years in the making, ABC ...More
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In a historic genealogical breakthrough years in the making, ABC News Anchor Robin Roberts reveals the first confirmed living descendants of an enslaved individual who helped construct the White House.
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American Story: The Hands That Built The White House -- With Robin Roberts
In a historic genealogical breakthrough years in the making, ABC News Anchor Robin Roberts reveals the first confirmed living descendants of an enslaved individual who helped construct the White House.