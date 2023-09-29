About this Movie
Deliver Us
According to an ancient prophecy, a woman will give birth to identical twin boys: one will be the Messiah, the other the Anti-Christ. When a Russian nun, Sister Yulia, claims to have immaculately conceived twins, the Vatican sends a team of priests to investigate. The priests are joined by affiliates of a secret society with orders to abort both children. However, an American Jesuit discovers their plan and helps her escape.
Starring: Alexander SiddigThomas KretschmannMaria Vera RattiLee Roy KunzJason E. Medina
Directors: Cru EnnisLee Roy Kunz