Sponsored content made in collaboration with American Family Insurance. Three teams of home design innovators face off against the worst Mother Nature has to offer to see whose build is truly designed to last. Part competition, part science experiment, each episode tests a different element—until one team reigns supreme and wins the $100,000 prize.more
Sponsored content made in collaboration with American Family Insu...More
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Sponsored content made in collaboration with American Family Insurance. Three teams of home design innovators face off against the worst Mother Nature has to offer to see whose build is truly designed to last. Part competition, part science experiment, each episode tests a different element—until one team reigns supreme and wins the $100,000 prize.
About this Show
Designed to Last
Sponsored content made in collaboration with American Family Insurance. Three teams of home design innovators face off against the worst Mother Nature has to offer to see whose build is truly designed to last. Part competition, part science experiment, each episode tests a different element—until one team reigns supreme and wins the $100,000 prize.