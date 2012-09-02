Young Adult

RComedyRomanceDramaMovie • 2012

A divorced writer from the Midwest returns to her hometown to reconnect with an old f...more

Young Adult - Trailer

About this Movie

Young Adult

A divorced writer from the Midwest returns to her hometown to reconnect with an old flame, who's now married with a family.

Starring: Charlize TheronPatton OswaltPatrick WilsonElizabeth ReaserJill Eikenberry

Director: Jason Reitman

