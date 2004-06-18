The TerminalThe Terminal

PG-13ComedyDramaRomanceMovie2004

Tom Hanks stars as a good-natured foreigner who is forced to live in a New York airpo...more

Tom Hanks stars as a good-natured foreigner who is forced to live...More

Start watching The Terminal

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
You've Got Mail
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
The Blind Side
TVPG • Drama, Football • Movie (2009)
The Good Lie
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2014)
A Walk in the Clouds
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1995)
The Shape of Water
R • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2017)
Waitress
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
First Daughter
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Never Been Kissed
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Being John Malkovich
R • Comedy • Movie (1999)
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Whip It
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
As You Like It
PG • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
The First Wives Club
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)

The Terminal - Trailer

About this Movie

The Terminal

Tom Hanks stars as a good-natured foreigner who is forced to live in a New York airport after a revolution in his homeland.

Starring: Tom HanksCatherine Zeta-JonesStanley TucciChi McBrideDiego Luna

Director: Steven Spielberg

PG-13ComedyDramaRomanceMovie2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on