WickedWicked

When Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, meets Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart, at Shiz University, they forge an unlikely friendship. Their lives take different paths after an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, ultimately fulfilling their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. more

When Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover...More

Starring: Cynthia ErivoAriana GrandeJonathan Bailey

Director: Jon M. Chu

PGMusicalsFantasyAdventureDramaFamilyMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Wicked - Trailer

About this Movie

Wicked

When Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, meets Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart, at Shiz University, they forge an unlikely friendship. Their lives take different paths after an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, ultimately fulfilling their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Starring: Cynthia ErivoAriana GrandeJonathan BaileyEthan SlaterBowen Yang

Director: Jon M. Chu

PGMusicalsFantasyAdventureDramaFamilyMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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