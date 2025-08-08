The SubstanceThe Substance

Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? Aging TV star Elisabeth Sparkle gets the chance to try a miracle substance that can make her younger, more beautiful and more perfect. There's one catch, she has to share her time. One week for her, one week for her new, better self — Sue. Every seven days. The perfect balance. Easy, isn't it? If you keep everything in order, what could possibly go wrong?more

Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? Aging TV s...More

Starring: Demi MooreMargaret QualleyDennis Quaid

Director: Coralie Fargeat

RHorrorScience FictionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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The Substance - Trailer

About this Movie

The Substance

Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? Aging TV star Elisabeth Sparkle gets the chance to try a miracle substance that can make her younger, more beautiful and more perfect. There's one catch, she has to share her time. One week for her, one week for her new, better self — Sue. Every seven days. The perfect balance. Easy, isn't it? If you keep everything in order, what could possibly go wrong?

Starring: Demi MooreMargaret QualleyDennis QuaidEdward Hamilton-ClarkGore Adams

Director: Coralie Fargeat

RHorrorScience FictionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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