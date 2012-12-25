Silver Linings Playbook

RComedyDramaRomanceMovie2012

A bipolar man and a troubled widow form an unlikely bond.

A bipolar man and a troubled widow form an unlikely bond.

Start watching Silver Linings Playbook

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Catch Me If You Can
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
Limitless
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
The Notebook
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
Home Again
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
The Terminal
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Hampstead
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Never Been Kissed
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
Laggies
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (2014)
Little Black Book
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Down to You
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
One Fine Day
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
Something's Gotta Give
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
The Family Man
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
Made of Honor
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
New Year's Eve
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)

About this Movie

Silver Linings Playbook

A bipolar man and a troubled widow form an unlikely bond.

Starring: Bradley CooperJennifer LawrenceRobert De NiroJacki WeaverChris Tucker

Director: David O. Russell

RComedyDramaRomanceMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on