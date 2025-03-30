Murphy's RomanceMurphy's Romance

Emma (Sally Field), a divorced single mother seeking to start her life over, moves to a small town in Arizona. She builds a relationship with Murphy (James Garner), the older local pharmacist but, due to his age, it remains platonic.more

Emma (Sally Field), a divorced single mother seeking to start her...More

Starring: Sally FieldJames GarnerBrian Kerwin

Director: Martin Ritt

PG-13RomanceComedyMovie1985
  • hd

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Murphy's Romance - Trailer

About this Movie

Murphy's Romance

Emma (Sally Field), a divorced single mother seeking to start her life over, moves to a small town in Arizona. She builds a relationship with Murphy (James Garner), the older local pharmacist but, due to his age, it remains platonic.

Starring: Sally FieldJames GarnerBrian KerwinCorey HaimDennis Burkley

Director: Martin Ritt

PG-13RomanceComedyMovie1985
  • hd

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