Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
For new subscribers only
Sports Add-on
$9.99/month
Stream every touchdown from every game, every Sunday during the NFL regular season with NFL RedZone, along with hundreds of hours of live sports –motorsports (MAVTV), horse racing (FanDuel TV/FanDuel Racing) to hunting and fishing (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel).
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, BET Her, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Select Your Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
BUNDLE / SAVE
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Watch full seasons of exclusively streaming series, classic favorites, Hulu Originals, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Now up to six members of your household can have separate profiles so that favorites and recommendations are unique to each viewer.
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Stream our library of shows and movies without ad interruptions.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows are not included in the Hulu (No Ads) plan and will instead play interruption-free with a short ad break before and after each episode. Visit the Hulu Help Center for a list of shows. Hulu + Live TV plan: Switch to this plan after sign-up to get ad-free experience of Hulu’s streaming library only; live and VOD content available through Live TV plan plays with ads. No free trial available.
—
Download and watch
Download and watch
Download titles to your supported device for on-the-go-streaming. Save your data and watch offline.
Select content available for download.
—
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost. Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.