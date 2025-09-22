About this Movie
Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger
“Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger” charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time. The film, created by the BAFTA and Oscar®-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight, is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over twenty years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
Starring: Liam GallagherNoel Gallagher
Directors: Dylan SouthernWill Lovelace