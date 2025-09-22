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Oasis: Don't Look Back In AngerOasis: Don't Look Back In Anger

“Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger” charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time. The film, created by the BAFTA and Oscar®-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight, is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over twenty years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.more

“Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger” charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’...More

Starring: Liam GallagherNoel Gallagher

Directors: Dylan SouthernWill Lovelace

RDocumentariesMusicMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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Exclusive Bonus Scene 1 | Peggy | Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger

Exclusive Bonus Scene 2 | Family Is Different | Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger

Exclusive Song | "D' you know what I mean" | Oasis

Exclusive Song | "Half the World Away" | Oasis

Exclusive Song | "Slide Away" | Oasis

Exclusive Song | "Wonderwall" | Oasis

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger - Trailer

About this Movie

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger

“Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger” charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time. The film, created by the BAFTA and Oscar®-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight, is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over twenty years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Starring: Liam GallagherNoel Gallagher

Directors: Dylan SouthernWill Lovelace

RDocumentariesMusicMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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