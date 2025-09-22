Linda Perry: Let It Die HereLinda Perry: Let It Die Here

Linda Perry is one of the most outspoken and recognizable artists of the past 30 years. The hat, tattoos, and massive hit single "What's Up" with her band 4 Non-Blondes made her an icon. But in the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a songwriter and producer, penning hit-after-hit for artists like Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Pink and others. While the story of Linda’s career and craft is extraordinary, this film is much more. Let It Die Here is an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman as she navigates life-altering personal circumstances amidst gnawing career decisions. Linda struggles with fear, shame, and the burdens of family as she seeks answers to the big questions she can no longer avoid: Who am I? Am I loved? What’s my purpose? What will I leave behind?more

Linda Perry is one of the most outspoken and recognizable artists...More

Director: Don Hardy

BiographyConcertsDocumentariesMusicMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Movie

Linda Perry: Let It Die Here

Linda Perry is one of the most outspoken and recognizable artists of the past 30 years. The hat, tattoos, and massive hit single "What's Up" with her band 4 Non-Blondes made her an icon. But in the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a songwriter and producer, penning hit-after-hit for artists like Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Pink and others. While the story of Linda’s career and craft is extraordinary, this film is much more. Let It Die Here is an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman as she navigates life-altering personal circumstances amidst gnawing career decisions. Linda struggles with fear, shame, and the burdens of family as she seeks answers to the big questions she can no longer avoid: Who am I? Am I loved? What’s my purpose? What will I leave behind?

Director: Don Hardy

BiographyConcertsDocumentariesMusicMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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