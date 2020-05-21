Love and a .45

RActionAdventureComedyDramaMovie1994

Two Texas lovebirds on the lam break for the border...with the law, their ex-partner ...more

Two Texas lovebirds on the lam break for the border...with the la...More

Start watching Love and a .45

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Adam
R • Drama • Movie (2020)
Marona's Fantastic Tale
TVPG • Drama, Animation • Movie (2019)
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1974)
Cutthroat Island
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1989)
The Red Stallion
TVPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1947)
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1987)
Son of the Pink Panther
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1993)
Cheyenne Takes Over
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1947)
Range War
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1939)
Valerie
TVPG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1957)
Land Raiders
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1970)
Hopalong Cassidy
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1935)
Lightning Raiders
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1945)
The Showdown
PG-13 • Adventure, Western • Movie (1940)

About this Movie

Love and a .45

Two Texas lovebirds on the lam break for the border...with the law, their ex-partner and two murderous hoodlums in hot pursuit!

Starring: Gil BellowsRenée ZellwegerRory CochraneJeffrey CombsJace Alexander

Director: C.M. Talkington

RActionAdventureComedyDramaMovie1994
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on