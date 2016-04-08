One More Time

About this Movie

One More Time

Christopher Walken and Amber Heard star in this comedy-drama about a struggling singer who reconnects with her quirky musician dad.

Starring: Christopher WalkenAmber HeardKelli GarnerHamish LinklaterAnn Magnuson

Director: Robert Edwards

