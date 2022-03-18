About this Movie
Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig directs this dramedy, winner of two Golden Globes® and nominated for five Oscars®, that follows the story of Christine "Lady Bird" MacPherson (Saoirse Ronan) and her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf). Strong-willed and big-hearted, young Lady Bird dreams of studying arts and having a sophisticated lifestyle in a big city, but both her temper and aspirations clash with her mother, an equally stubborn woman who struggles to make ends meet. Despite their differences, they have much more in common than they realize, and flying away from home may require more than just being unique.