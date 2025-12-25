The History of SoundThe History of Sound

Starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, THE HISTORY OF SOUND is a sweeping, moving and tender romance that spans decades and continents. It tells the story of a love that can’t last, a life forever altered, and the ways in which music creates bonds between us that echo for a lifetime. In 1917, Lionel (Mescal, Aftersun) – a young, talented music student – meets David (O’Connor, Challengers) at the Boston Conservatory, where a connection over a deep love of music leads to a fleeting love affair. They reconnect years later, leading to an impromptu journey through the backwoods of Maine to collect traditional folk songs. This unexpected reunion and the music they preserve will shape the course of Lionel’s life for decades to come. Sumptuously realised by director Oliver Hermanus (Living) and based on a short story by Ben Shattuck, this is a beautiful and compelling cinematic experience that invites audiences to reflect on the power of music and love.more

Starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, THE HISTORY OF SOUND is a...More

Starring: Paul MescalJosh O'ConnorPeter Mark Kendall

Director: Oliver Hermanus

RDramaHistoryRomanceLGBTQ+Movie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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The History of Sound - Trailer

About this Movie

The History of Sound

Starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, THE HISTORY OF SOUND is a sweeping, moving and tender romance that spans decades and continents. It tells the story of a love that can’t last, a life forever altered, and the ways in which music creates bonds between us that echo for a lifetime. In 1917, Lionel (Mescal, Aftersun) – a young, talented music student – meets David (O’Connor, Challengers) at the Boston Conservatory, where a connection over a deep love of music leads to a fleeting love affair. They reconnect years later, leading to an impromptu journey through the backwoods of Maine to collect traditional folk songs. This unexpected reunion and the music they preserve will shape the course of Lionel’s life for decades to come. Sumptuously realised by director Oliver Hermanus (Living) and based on a short story by Ben Shattuck, this is a beautiful and compelling cinematic experience that invites audiences to reflect on the power of music and love.

Starring: Paul MescalJosh O'ConnorPeter Mark KendallChris CooperMolly Price

Director: Oliver Hermanus

RDramaHistoryRomanceLGBTQ+Movie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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