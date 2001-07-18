Jurassic ParkJurassic Park

Eccentric millionaire John Hammond has invited three dinosaur experts to see his new amusement park before it opens. The park is on an island off Costa Rica and is populated by actual, living dinosaurs Hammond has created using DNA harvested from prehistoric insects. The scientists are joined by Hammond's two grandchildren during their preview of the park and the group is enjoying the tour in their computer-controlled cars until a storm knocks out power on the island. A park employee who wants to steal some of the dinosaur embryos takes advantage of the situation and sabotages the system, inadvertently causing the gigantic beasts to go on a rampage and forcing all the humans on the island to flee for their lives.more

Eccentric millionaire John Hammond has invited three dinosaur exp...More

Starring: Sam NeillLaura DernJeff Goldblum

Director: Steven Spielberg

PG-13AdventureThrillerActionScience FictionHorrorMovie1993
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Movie

Jurassic Park

Eccentric millionaire John Hammond has invited three dinosaur experts to see his new amusement park before it opens. The park is on an island off Costa Rica and is populated by actual, living dinosaurs Hammond has created using DNA harvested from prehistoric insects. The scientists are joined by Hammond's two grandchildren during their preview of the park and the group is enjoying the tour in their computer-controlled cars until a storm knocks out power on the island. A park employee who wants to steal some of the dinosaur embryos takes advantage of the situation and sabotages the system, inadvertently causing the gigantic beasts to go on a rampage and forcing all the humans on the island to flee for their lives.

Starring: Sam NeillLaura DernJeff GoldblumSamuel L. JacksonRichard Attenborough

Director: Steven Spielberg

PG-13AdventureThrillerActionScience FictionHorrorMovie1993
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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