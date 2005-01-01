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Game Shows

TV for You
Project RunwayProject Runway
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The Masked SingerThe Masked Singer
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
TVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Next Level ChefNext Level Chef
Chef Gordon Ramsay scours the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one." Ramsay firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Chefs compete for a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and the title of "Next Level Chef."
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beat ShazamBeat Shazam
Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.
TVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Press Your LuckPress Your Luck
A game of wits as contestants avoid the WHAMMY.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
SurvivorSurvivor
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
The 1% ClubThe 1% Club
Contestants vie for a prize by trying to answer questions that only 1% of the population can answer.
TV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Jeopardy!Jeopardy!
This is Jeopardy! Three players face off to become a JEOPARDY! champion with host Ken Jennings.
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
Celebrity Wheel of FortuneCelebrity Wheel of Fortune
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune." Hosted by pop culture legends Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants goes to a charity of their choice.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
The FloorThe Floor
Hosted by Rob Lowe, "The Floor" is the ultimate trivia battle in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping grand prize.
TVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Nation’s DumbestNation’s Dumbest
A celebrity competition where contestants face school-themed challenges, but the goal is to avoid last place and the unwanted title of "Nation's Dumbest."
TV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
TaskmasterTaskmaster
Contestants will be asked to complete comedic and bizarre tasks in hopes of being crowned the Taskmaster Champion.
TVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireWho Wants to Be a Millionaire
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," which debuted in the U.S. as a prime-time series in January 2000, late-night fixture Jimmy Kimmel steps into prime time as host of a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity. For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, contestants can invite a guest into the hot seat to help them answer questions: it can be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert -- anyone they want -- to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choosing.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Wheel of FortuneWheel of Fortune
Contestants spin the iconic Wheel, call letters and buy vowels, all to solve puzzles and win exciting cash and prizes.
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1975)
Jeopardy! MastersJeopardy! Masters
The latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show®. Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as the contestants go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of Champion.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Celebrity Weakest LinkCelebrity Weakest Link
A rapid-fire quiz show in which eight celebrities compete to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choosing.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
99 to Beat99 to Beat
100 contestants go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and hilarious games in an arced competition game show.
TV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Name That TuneName That Tune
Hosted by Jane Krakowski, the beloved musical game show tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Two players race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by a live band with Randy Jackson as band leader. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic bid-a-note round. The player with the most money at the end of bid-a-note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the golden medley bonus round for a chance to win additional cash, and potentially, the $100,000 grand prize.
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
New on Hulu
Deadly TagTVMA • International, Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
The Fortune Hotel TVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
99 to BeatTV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Celebrity Weakest LinkTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Name That TuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
TaskmasterTVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Popular
Project RunwayTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The FloorTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Nation’s DumbestTV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
TaskmasterTVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Jeopardy!TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
Celebrity Weakest LinkTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
99 to BeatTV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
Name That TuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Wheel of FortuneTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1975)
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
The Masked SingerTVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Jeopardy! MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Press Your LuckTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
The 1% ClubTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Celebrity Wheel of FortuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Have I Got News For YouTVMA • Political, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
The Quiz With BallsTVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Celebrity Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
ESPN Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
The Greatest Average AmericanTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All TimeTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Back to the FrontierTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Murder Club: Liar's TableTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
THE ONE SHOTTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
I AM BOXERTV14 • Competition, Boxing • TV Series (2025)
Outrun by Running ManTVPG • International, Reality • TV Series (2021)
A-Z
The 1% ClubTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
99 to BeatTV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Back to the FrontierTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
Celebrity Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
Celebrity Weakest LinkTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Celebrity Wheel of FortuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Deadly TagTVMA • International, Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Domino MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2022)
ESPN Jeopardy!TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Fast FriendsTV14 • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
The FloorTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
The Fortune Hotel TVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Greatest Average AmericanTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Have I Got News For YouTVMA • Political, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Human vs HamsterTVG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2024)
I AM BOXERTV14 • Competition, Boxing • TV Series (2025)
Jeopardy!TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
Jeopardy! MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All TimeTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Masked SingerTVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Match GameTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (2016)
Murder Club: Liar's TableTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Name That TuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Nation’s DumbestTV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
THE ONE SHOTTV14 • International, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Outrun by Running ManTVPG • International, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Press Your LuckTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
Project RunwayTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The Quiz With BallsTVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. TafferTVPG • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2022)
The SnakeTV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
TaskmasterTVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Time ZoneTVMA • Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
Wheel of FortuneTVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1975)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)

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