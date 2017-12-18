Jane Lynch hosts as eight contestants work as a team to bank the maximum amount of prize money across multiple rounds by answering rapid-fire trivia questions, with each successive correct answer increasing the amount of potential winnings, and each incorrect answer breaking the chain and forcing the contestants to start over with the lowest amount of money. At the end of each round, players vote for the person whom they consider to be the weakest link, and the contestant with the most votes leaves the game as Jane delivers the famous catchphrase: "You are the weakest link. Goodbye."