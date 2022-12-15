Where to Stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Hulu: Schedule, Channels, and More
Revised: May 16, 2024
The most exciting event in soccer only happens once every four years—the FIFA World Cup. This year, Argentina and France will compete for the championship title happening Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. EST on FOX, NBC, and Telemundo.
Wondering where to watch the World Cup live without cable? We’ve got you covered with Hulu + Live TV.*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.
Can I Watch the World Cup on Hulu?
Yes! With a Hulu + Live TV subscription,* you can stream the 2022 World Cup and third place playoff live and gain access to 75+ network and local channels,* including FOX, NBC, and Telemundo—the primary destinations for FIFA World Cup coverage.
In addition, subscribers get access to Hulu’s entire streaming library. Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV:
Sign up or login with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV*).
Set up any Live TV supported devices such as Android, Apple, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, Playstation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more.
Kick back, relax, and stream the games that the whole world will be talking about!
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.
Explore Hulu + Live TV Options
World Cup 2022 Schedule
There’s only two games left of the 2022 FIFA World Cup—the third place game between Croatia and Morocco on Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. EST and the championship game between Argentina and France on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. EST.
Check out the official FIFA website for the full schedule and past scores.
World Cup 2022 FAQs
When is the World Cup 2022?
The FIFA World Cup group matches started on Sunday, November 20. The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, December 18 between Argentina and France.
Where is the World Cup 2022?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar, the first World Cup tournament held in the Middle East.
How often is the World Cup?
The World Cup tournament is held every four years.
Who qualified for the World Cup?
The following 32 teams, including host nation Qatar, qualified for the World Cup:
Qatar
Germany
Denmark
Brazil
France
Belgium
Croatia
Spain
Serbia
England
Switzerland
Netherlands
Argentina
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Saudi Arabia
Ecuador
Uruguay
Canada
Ghana
Senegal
Portugal
Poland
Tunisia
Morocco
Cameroon
USA
Mexico
Wales
Australia
Costa Rica
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Watch: Welcome to Wrexham
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Watch: Abby’s Places
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Watch: Alex Morgan: The Equalizer
Want more sports? You’re about to score big. Check out our guide to streaming NFL games without cable on Hulu.
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