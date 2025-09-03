American Horror Story: 13 is Now Streaming on Hulu

Bad luck has never looked this good. AHS 13 is now streaming on Hulu, and Jessica Lange’s long-awaited return leads a haunted homecoming packed with familiar faces.

The installment premiered September 24, 2026, with a 3-episode event. New episodes air on FX and stream simultaneously on Hulu, including via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.*

Watch: American Horror Story

Where to Watch FX’s American Horror Story: 13

New episodes will be simulcast Thursdays on FX, Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, all at the same time.*

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When did AHS 13 come out?

The newest installment premiered September 24, 2026, with three episodes.

What happens in FX’s American Horror Story: 13?

FX’s American Horror Story has been a global phenomenon since its 2011 launch, raking in more than 100 Emmy® nominations along the way. Now it’s back for a much-anticipated 13th installment that lives up to the number’s ominous reputation. The new installment brings together an all-star cast, many of whom are back in fan-favorite roles. AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology’s legacy that has spawned a legion of dedicated fans and racked up more than 700 million streaming hours worldwide. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the halls in 13? What new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

AHS 13 Cast Guide

Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon and more

Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode and more

Evan Peters as Tate Langdon, Kai Anderson, and James Patrick March

Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau

Kathy Bates as Madame Delphine LaLaurie

Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery

Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson and Mallory

Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie

Leslie Grossman as Coco

Joey Pollari as Ben DeSoto

And many more!

New to American Horror Story: 13

Paul Anthony Kelly joins the cast following his role in FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Watch Past Installments of AHS on Hulu

12 chapters are waiting if your memory needs jogging.

For the best AHS 13 refresher, prioritize Murder House, Coven, Hotel, and Cult.

Every earlier installment is available to stream on Hulu:

1: Murder House (2011)

2: Asylum (2012–2013)

3: Coven (2013–2014)

4: Freak Show (2014–2015)

5: Hotel (2015–2016)

6: Roanoke (2016)

7: Cult (2017)

8: Apocalypse (2018)

9: 1984 (2019)

10: Double Feature (2021)

11: NYC (2022)

12: Delicate (2023–2024)

More Ryan Murphy Shows & Thrillers to Stream on Hulu

Between AHS 13 episodes, make your evenings a little stranger with more Hulu thrillers from Ryan Murphy.

FX’s The Shards

FX’s The Shards is a seductive drama series based on the acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows Bret, an aspiring writer and observant teenager at an elite prep school, and his glamorous social circle as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers beneath American adolescence. Their privileged world of wealth, beauty, parties and excess begins to unravel with the arrival of Robert Mallory, a mysterious and magnetic new student whose appearance coincides with the terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Watch: FX’s The Shards

FX’s The Beauty

In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen and Jordan Bennett are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation, a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire, including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin. As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy, a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.

Watch: FX’s The Beauty

FX’s Grotesquerie

In Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone, or something, is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the “Catholic Guardian.” Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Watch: FX’s Grotesquerie

Scream Queens

At Wallace University, ruthless sorority president Chanel Oberlin rules Kappa Kappa Tau in designer heels. Then a killer dressed as the Red Devil starts cutting through campus, leaving Chanel and Dean Cathy Munsch locked in a battle for control while the body count climbs. The surviving Chanels later reunite at a hospital where bizarre medical cases come with another murderer on the loose. Ryan Murphy’s knowingly ridiculous horror-comedy gives Emma Roberts room to unleash her mean-girl menace, while Jamie Lee Curtis greets every absurd twist with magnificent composure.

Watch: Scream Queens

Stream with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle

The Disney+, Hulu Bundle combines both services under one subscription. After signing up, you can use each app separately, with select Hulu titles also available inside Disney+. Additional Hulu content remains in the Hulu app.*

Bundle subscribers can stream AHS 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Watch FX on Hulu

The scares don’t stop with AHS.

FX on Hulu is the official streaming home of FX, with more than 60 acclaimed shows. It keeps FX’s newest obsessions and past favorites in one place, so your next binge can be as intense as your current one.

Explore FX on Hulu

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