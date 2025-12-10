Before the curtain closes on the record-breaking Eras Tour, there’s one last encore ahead of the final bow. Two major Taylor Swift specials are available on Disney+ starting December 12, 2025: The End of an Era, a six-episode docuseries that goes behind the scenes, and The Final Show, a full concert film captured at the tour finale.

These two standout offerings from Disney+ are the official streaming sendoff: one to show you how the whole tour crystalized into something timeless, and another to let you relive the unforgettable final night in full.

If you’ve been swapping friendship bracelets and tracking surprise songs — or you’re simply curious about what made this tour a pop-culture lover’s dream — this guide breaks down what to expect and how to stream both specials.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era

Part career-spanning celebration for Taylor Swift, and part cultural phenomenon for the fans, The End of an Era lets you see how the magic morphed into a splashy spectacle that will live in hearts and minds forever. Across six episodes, it traces the build, the sprint, and the reality of a three-hour show that kept evolving right up to the finale.

It’s not just the glittery moments, either. The End of an Era lives in the backstage heartbeat — rehearsals, staging, rapid-fire costume changes, set transformations, and the crew that made every era come to life.

Fans can expect to spot some familiar faces throughout the episodes — Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch, and Taylor’s fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Watch: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era *

*Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Release Date and Episode Schedule

Clear your December calendar: The End of an Era starts streaming December 12, 2025, on Disney+. It’s a six-episode docuseries rolling out two episodes at a time.

Friday, December 12: Episodes 1 & 2

Friday, December 19: Episodes 3 & 4

Friday, December 26: Episodes 5 & 6

Where to Watch

Disney+ is the streaming home for all six episodes in The End of an Era docuseries.

Get the Disney+, Hulu Bundle

Not ready to leave the Eras universe yet? Our Taylor Swift movie watchlist has a pick for every era.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show

If The End of an Era is the backstage blueprint, The Final Show is the lights-up, scream-sing proof of concept. This concert film captures the Eras Tour’s Vancouver finale on December 8, 2024 — the very last night of a run that turned stadiums into time machines and made even casual listeners feel like life-long fans.

And, yes, even if you’ve watched earlier Eras Tour films, this one is its own chapter. The Final Show is a true end-of-tour cut, with new footage, new surprise songs, and the full set from The Tortured Poets Department album included for the most complete streaming version of the show yet.

Watch: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show *

*Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Release Date

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show is available to stream starting Friday, December 12, 2025.

Where to Watch

You can stream The Final Show on Disney+.

Add Disney+ to Your Hulu Subscription

More On The End of an Era and The Final Show

Is The End of an Era the Same as The Final Show?

No, The End of an Era is a new Eras Tour docuseries with behind-the-scenes storytelling spread across six episodes. The Final Show is the full Eras Tour concert film captured at the Vancouver finale.

Is There New Footage in The End of an Era?

Yes. The docuseries is built around behind-the-scenes material — rehearsals, Taylor’s life on tour, and footage of her creative process that wasn’t part of earlier concert films.

How Many Episodes Are in the Eras Tour Docuseries?

There are six episodes in the Eras Tour docuseries.

Does The Final Show Include The Tortured Poets Department Set?

Yes — the film includes the The Tortured Poets Department set, plus new end-of-tour footage not featured in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) .

How Can I Watch The End of an Era and The Final Show?