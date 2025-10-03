From glittering pop anthems to moody midnight confessions, Taylor Swift has a way of turning every album into a world of its own.

Since day one, her music has the ability to capture the magic of cinema. With each new album comes a new era — a fully realized universe with its own aesthetic, mood, and themes. That ability to reinvent and world-build is what makes her discography so beloved: It feels like something you can step inside and get lost in.

This guide is Hulu’s curated watch list of Taylor Swift movies — era-coded films that capture the emotion, aesthetic, and mood of each album (and yes, one even features a Taylor cameo). Think of it as a new way to immerse yourself in her eras, only this time through the screen instead of the speakers.

Movies With The Life of a Showgirl Era Vibes

The films here revel in show-stopping performances while pulling back the curtain on what it costs to shine.

Amsterdam (2022)

Set in the 1930s, this jazz-age mystery brims with cabaret flair and even briefly features Taylor Swift in a scene-stealing role. The film’s smoky glamour blended with glitz and vulnerability mirror the dazzling spectacle of The Life of a Showgirl.

Watch: Amsterdam

The Last Showgirl (2024)

This film about a veteran Vegas performer captures the very heart of The Life of a Showgirl — sparkle on stage and vulnerability behind the curtain. It’s about what it costs to live life in the spotlight.

Watch: The Last Showgirl

Showgirls (1995)

Campy, provocative, and unapologetically theatrical, Showgirls embodies the duality of spectacle and grit. Like the album’s themes, this film is about ambition and the high price of being seen.

Watch: Showgirls *

*Showgirls requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Movies With The Tortured Poets Department Era Vibes

A title that could sit on a bookshelf as easily as a record sleeve. These movies, like the album, are confessions disguised as stories — messy, literary, and full of beautiful ruin.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Sharing a kinship in name and spirit, Dead Poets Society and The Tortured Poets Department are elegies to art, grief, and the profound weight of words.

Watch: Dead Poets Society

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Slick and unsettling, this noir-inspired drama explores ambition, betrayal, and the masks we wear. It’s the cinematic embodiment of TTPD’s darker reflections.

Watch: Nightmare Alley

The Souvenir (2019)

Told with aching intimacy, The Souvenir is a story of love and heartbreak. Its confessional style feels ripped straight from the album’s pages.

Watch: The Souvenir *

*The Souvenir requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Movies With Midnights Era Vibes

The truth tends to surface after dark. It’s when secrets are confessed, desires are revealed, and true identities are exposed in shadow. These films mirror the restless energy of Midnights.

Poor Things (2023)

Emma Stone stars in this surreal and stylish film that transforms self-discovery into a visual feast. Its kaleidoscopic storytelling echoes Midnights’ dreamlike swirl of identity and longing.

Watch: Poor Things

Fatal Attraction (1987)

This classic thriller is all about the consequence of obsession, echoing the edgy, late-night themes of TS10. It’s pure “Vigilante Sh*t” energy in cinematic form.

Watch: Fatal Attraction *

*Fatal Attraction requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Basic Instinct (1992)

Midnights is an album of secrets and temptations, and Basic Instinct lives in that same world. Glittering on the surface but shadowed by obsession, it’s a noir-tinged reflection of the era’s confessional glamour.

Watch: Basic Instinct *

*Basic Instinct requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Movies With Folklore and Evermore Era Vibes

Taylor’s Folklore and Evermore feel like tales told by candlelight: part fairytale, part heartbreak, and always a little haunted. These movies echo that witchy, autumnal spirit.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

On a windswept coast in 18th-century France, a forbidden love story flickers like a candle in the dark. The movie’s quiet intimacy and aching melancholy feels like it could live inside the Folklore/Evermore universe.

Watch: Portrait of a Lady on Fire *

*Portrait of a Lady on Fire requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Practical Magic (1998)

Witchy spells and cursed heartbreak unfold against an autumnal backdrop. Its blend of enchantment and melancholy feels like it could be pulled straight from Folklore or Evermore.

Watch: Practical Magic *

*Practical Magic requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Twilight (2008)

Amid fog-draped pines and longing glances, Twilight tells a story about love caught between worlds. It’s the kind of haunting romance that makes it easy to imagine Evermore on the movie’s now-iconic soundtrack.

Watch: Twilight

Step inside this woodland cabin-inspired era with stories told by Taylor herself in Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020)* streaming now on Disney+.

*Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Movies With Lover Era Vibes

If romance had a color palette, it would look like Lover. With bright pastels, mosaic butterflies, and the belief that love can still save the day — these movies glow with the same soft optimism.

Pretty Woman (1990)

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast , Taylor’s beau Travis joked that he is Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman — swept into a fairytale glow-up and swoony romance. That same dreamy magic makes the film feel tailor-made for the Lover era.

Watch: Pretty Woman

Clueless (1995)

Playful, stylish, and pastel-bright, Clueless celebrates friendship as much as romance. Its optimism and warmth align perfectly with the heart of Lover.

Watch: Clueless

Father of the Bride (1991)

Centered on family bonds and the chaotic joy of weddings, this film captures the Lover album’s devotion to love in all its forms.

Watch: Father of the Bride

Movies With Reputation Era Vibes

There will be no explanation, only Reputation era-coded movies.

Nightbitch (2024)

A surreal satire of suburban life, Nightbitch matches Reputation’s themes of transformation and power. As unapologetic as the album itself, it celebrates rage turned into liberation.

Watch: Nightbitch

Black Swan (2010)

Haunting and obsessive, this psychological thriller reflects the dangers of ambition and perfection. It’s the intensity of the Reputation album, but in visual form.

Watch: Black Swan

Cruella (2021)

Reimagined not as a villain but as a misunderstood rebel, Cruella is a story of ambition, defiance, and unapologetic style. Like Reputation, it’s about rewriting the narrative and stepping into your power, no matter what the world thinks of you.

Watch: Cruella *

*Cruella is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Movies With 1989 Era Vibes

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Set in the heart of Manhattan’s fashion world, this film captures ambition colliding with identity, echoing 1989’s love letter to New York — a dazzling story of starting over beneath the city lights.

Watch: The Devil Wears Prada

Crossroads (2002)

Much like 1989, Crossroads is all about new places, old friendships, and self-discovery that happens when you embrace both.

Watch: Crossroads

Coyote Ugly (2000)

In Coyote Ugly, a young songwriter chases her dreams under the glow of neon lights. That fearless leap into independence mirrors Taylor’s personal reinvention at the heart of the 1989 era.

Watch: Coyote Ugly

Movies With Red Era Vibes

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Chock full of big feelings, fiery arguments, and over-the-top romance — this teen classic has all the messy passion fans love about Taylor’s Red era.

Watch: 10 Things I Hate About You

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

What the Red album does with heartbreak, this film does with nostalgia: It lingers. Sunlit days give way to aching goodbyes, echoing the bittersweet reflection that defines the era.

Watch: Call Me By Your Name

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Autumn is the main character in both the Red era and in Good Will Hunting, painting every scene in shades of change. Like the album, it’s a story about opening old wounds so they can finally heal.

Watch: Good Will Hunting *

*Good Will Hunting requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Movies With Speak Now Era Vibes

Weddings are at the heart of Speak Now — from the fairytale imagery to the title track’s unforgettable altar interruption. The movies here echo that spirit, full of grand gestures, confessions, and love stories that play out in the most dramatic ways.

The Wedding Singer (1998)

“Don’t say yes, run away now.” The Wedding Singer brings that lyric to life, with a love confession that interrupts a trip to the altar. Its humor and heart mirror Speak Now’s blend of playfulness and drama.

Watch: The Wedding Singer *

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Bride Wars (2009)

Two best friends turn into rivals on their wedding days when their bride-eras collide (Taylor and Selena would never). It’s the kind of story that channels the playful and dramatic energy of Speak Now.

Watch: Bride Wars

Movies With Fearless Era Vibes

Young love at its brightest — tiaras, twinkling lights, and the thrill of saying “yes.” The movies here lean into the wide-eyed wonder of growing up unafraid.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

With its sweeping landscapes and slow-burn yearning, Pride and Prejudice feels like it could be described by a Fearless ballad. The heightened emotions of this period drama parallel the album’s fairytale sense of romance.

Watch: Pride and Prejudice *

*Pride and Prejudice requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Little Women (2019)

Like Fearless, Little Women balances innocence with heartbreak, showing how love can be both tender and transformative.

Watch: Little Women *

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Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Pop star Hannah Montana feels caught between the pull of fame and the simplicity of small-town life. With Taylor herself appearing to perform “Crazier,” the film mirrors Fearless’ fairytale balance of love, identity, and chasing big dreams without losing where you came from.

Watch: Hannah Montana: The Movie *

*Hannah Montana: The Movie is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Movies With Debut Era Vibes

Back to small towns, country roots, and the ache of first crushes. These films carry the innocence of a first chapter.

Country Strong (2010)

Set in the world of country music, this film mirrors the raw ambition and heartbreak woven into Taylor’s earliest tracks. It’s a reminder that even the biggest careers are grown from humble roots.

Watch: Country Strong

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Before the tiaras and royal balls, Mia is just a teenager figuring out crushes, confidence, and where she belongs — the same themes that run through Taylor’s earliest songs. Its wide-eyed innocence makes it a natural fit for the Debut era.

Watch: The Princess Diaries *

*The Princess Diaries is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

Winnie’s fleeting romance with Jesse Tuck is tender and timeless, but it comes with the ache of choices no one is ready to make at 17. Like Taylor’s self-titled debut album, the film captures the sweetness of first love alongside the bittersweet truth that the most magical moments are often the most fleeting.

Watch: Tuck Everlasting *

*Tuck Everlasting is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.