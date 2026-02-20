Paging all Scrubs fans: J.D. and Turk are back at Sacred Heart Hospital. But the Scrubs reboot is bringing the beloved hospital comedy into a new era.

Here’s everything you need to know about the revival, including when it airs, how to watch, and where to revisit every season before you “scrub” back in.

When Does the Scrubs Reboot Premiere?

The Scrubs reboot premieres Wednesday, February 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC, returning the series to its original broadcast network. New episodes roll out weekly, picking up years after we last left Sacred Heart Hospital.

This isn’t a remake. It’s a revival — a continuation of the original series timeline, packed with returning characters, updated hospital dynamics, and plenty of classic J.D. fantasy cutaways, where a simple hospital moment spirals into an elaborate daydream.

Where to Watch the Scrubs Reboot

Whether you’re planning a premiere-night watch party or catching up after rounds, there are a few easy ways to stream the Scrubs reboot.

Watch: Scrubs (2026)

Watch Live on ABC With Hulu + Live TV

The reboot airs live on ABC, and you can stream it in real time with Hulu + Live TV.

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to major broadcast networks like ABC. That means you can watch the premiere and every new episode live on your streaming devices, without traditional cable.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

Stream the Scrubs Reboot On Demand

Prefer to watch on your own schedule? New episodes are available to stream on Hulu the day after airing on ABC.

Sign up for Hulu

Where to Watch the Original Scrubs Series

Often regarded as one of the best medical shows ever made, Scrubs stood out for its offbeat absurdity and emotional turns that hit harder than expected. If it’s been a while since you last walked the halls of Sacred Heart — or you’re discovering it for the first time — now’s the perfect time to start from the beginning.

Across nine seasons, the series follows J.D. and Turk’s enduring friendship, the realities of life inside a busy hospital, and the kind of character arcs that made the show a lasting favorite.

Stream all nine seasons of the original series now on Hulu.

Watch: Scrubs (2001)

Scrubs Reboot Cast: Who’s Back at Sacred Heart?

One of the biggest reasons fans are excited about the reboot is the return of familiar faces. Several core actors are reprising their roles in the revival, including:

Zach Braff as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian

Zach Braff returns as Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian, the earnest doctor whose imagination famously turned everyday hospital moments into full-scale daydreams. In the reboot, J.D. navigates a new chapter of his career, stepping into mentorship while holding onto the sincerity and offbeat charm that made him unforgettable.

Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk

Donald Faison reprises his role as Dr. Christopher Turk — the confident surgeon and J.D.’s lifelong best friend. Now more established in the operating room, Turk brings experience, loyalty, and the same big-brother energy back to Sacred Heart.

Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid

Sarah Chalke returns as Dr. Elliot Reid, whose journey from uncertain intern to accomplished physician remains one of the series’ most satisfying arcs. Elliot balances ambition and empathy, bringing hard-earned confidence to both her patients and colleagues.

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox

John C. McGinley is back as Dr. Perry Cox, the no-nonsense mentor known for his blistering rants and high standards. Beneath the tough exterior, his guidance shapes the hospital — whether his interns are ready for it or not.

Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa

Judy Reyes returns as Carla Espinosa, the steady and compassionate presence who helped anchor Sacred Heart. Carla is a grounding force, offering perspective, experience, and a well-timed reality check when it’s needed most.

What Is the Scrubs Reboot About?

Set years after the original series ended, the Scrubs reboot returns to Sacred Heart Hospital with J.D. and Turk facing new professional challenges in a very different stage of their careers.

For longtime fans, it’s a continuation of relationships you’ve followed for nearly a decade. For new viewers, it’s a workplace comedy set in an unpredictable hospital where larger-than-life staff members and high-stakes moments collide.

FAQ: Scrubs Reboot

Is the Scrubs Reboot a Remake?

No — it’s a continuation of the original series timeline and brings back the cast members you know and love.

Where Can I Watch the Scrubs Reboot Live?

You can watch it live on ABC or stream it live with Hulu + Live TV.

Can I Stream New Episodes After They Air?

Yes, new episodes are available to stream on demand the next day on Hulu.

Are All 9 Seasons of the Original Series Available on Streaming?

Yes, the full original series is available to stream now on Hulu.

Do I Need Cable to Watch the Premiere?

No, Hulu + Live TV provides live access to ABC, and next-day streaming is available on Hulu as well.

Scrubs Reboot New Episode Schedule

The reboot kicks off Wednesday, February 25 on ABC with a special two-episode premiere. After launch night, new episodes hit the screen weekly in the show’s signature half-hour format.

Each episode airs live on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu, making it easy to stay up to speed all season long.