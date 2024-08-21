Everything You Need to Know About the PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs 2024
August 21, 2024
All year long, the best professional golfers have been accumulating points throughout the PGA TOUR regular season to secure their place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs — a tournament of endurance, adaptability, and consistency. Only the top 70 PGA pros will be invited to play for the $100 million in bonus prize money up for grabs, with the FedEx Cup champion earning $25 million of it. Who will claim the highly prestigious FedEx Cup 2024 and join the ranks of past winners like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth? Scottie Scheffler sits at the top of the charts, with Xander Schauffele and three-time winner, Rory McIlroy not far behind. Watch the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs unfold in real-time with Hulu and ESPN+ — here’s how.
How to Watch the FedEx Cup PlayoffsWatch the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs on ESPN+ with the ESPN+ add-on or on the Golf Channel* and NBC* with Hulu + Live TV. No matter which option you choose, you can get started in just a few easy clicks — here’s how. *A live TV plan is required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Get Started With Hulu + Live TVWith Hulu + Live TV, you can watch the FedEx Cup Playoffs live on the Golf Channel and NBC or record tournament broadcasts to watch later with Hulu’s built-in Cloud DVR. Start by choosing the Live TV plan that works best for you, sign up with your email, follow the prompts, and start streaming in seconds. Sign up for Hulu + Live TV
Add ESPN+ to Your Hulu SubscriptionExisting Hulu subscribers can follow professional and collegiate sports with the ESPN+ add-on. To add ESPN+ to your current Hulu subscription, all you have to do is navigate to the “Your Subscription” section of your Hulu Account menu, select the ESPN+ add-on, and start streaming live sports, sports news, and ESPN Original features at home or on the go. New to Hulu? Select the ESPN+ add-on when signing up for your new Hulu subscription. Get Hulu With ESPN+
FedEx Cup StandingScottie Scheffler currently leads the FedEx Cup rankings, followed closely by Xander Schauffele and 2024 FedEx St. Jude tournament winner, Hideki Matsuyama. Stay up to date on PGA TOUR standings with ESPN PGA Player Stats.
Complete List of All FedEx Cup Golf Champions2007: Tiger Woods 2008: Vijay Singh 2009: Tiger Woods 2010: Jim Furyk 2011: Bill Haas 2012: Brandt Snedeker 2013: Henrik Stenson 2014: Billy Horschel 2015: Jordan Spieth 2016: Rory McIlroy 2017: Justin Thomas 2018: Justin Rose 2019: Rory McIlroy 2020: Dustin Johnson 2021: Patrick Cantlay 2022: Rory McIlroy 2023: Viktor Hovland
FedEx Cup FAQs
When Is the FedEx Cup?The FedEx Cup will be presented at the TOUR Championship, happening Thursday, August 29 – Sunday, September 1.
What Is the FedEx Cup and How Does It Work?The FedEx Cup is a season-long event where golfers accumulate points based on their finish at each tournament. At the end of the regular season, the 70 players with the most points qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which consist of three tournaments:
The FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 15 – 18)
The BMW Championship (August 22 – 25)
The TOUR Championship (August 29 – September 1)
Where Is the FedEx Cup?The FedEx Cup will be taking place over three weeks and three different locations, including the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
How Are the FedEx Cup Points Distributed in 2024?The first-place winners of the 35 regular season events receive 500 FedEx Cup points. Remaining golfers who also place at the regular season receive some points, depending on the tournament.
How Much Does the Winner of the FedEx Cup Get?The first-place FedEx Cup prize for the 2024 tournament is $25 million of the total bonus pool of $100 million.
What Is the FedEx Cup Format?TOUR members accumulate FedExCup points based on their performance in each tournament, prioritizing victories and top finishes. The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, which consist of three events featuring progressive cuts — reducing the field sizes to 70, 50, and finally 30 players, respectively. The TOUR Championship features a unique format known as the "FedEx Cup Starting Strokes," where players begin the tournament with a staggered start based on their regular season FedEx Cup standings. The top-ranked player starts at 10 under par, the second-ranked at eight under, the third at seven under, and so forth, down to the 30th player starting at even par. The player with the lowest score relative to par at the TOUR Championship claims victory in both the tournament and the FedEx Cup.
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