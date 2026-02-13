If you’re still thinking about the Season 1 finale of Paradise, you’re not alone. After a jaw-dropping final episode that left viewers hungry for answers, the Sterling K. Brown-led Hulu Original returns for Season 2 in February 2026 — a continuation greenlit before the first season even finished airing.

Framed as a series about a security service team assigned to protect a former president, Paradise has always been more than it initially lets on. Season 2 leans into that tension, digging deeper into the secrets and bombshells behind the cliff-hangers that make the series so addictive.

Watch: Paradise

Paradise Season 2 Release Date

Paradise Season 2 premieres Monday, February 23, 2026, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Season 2 opens with the first three episodes dropping at once, picking up where Season 1 left viewers stunned. From there, new episodes roll out every Monday.

Where to Watch Paradise

Paradise streams exclusively on Hulu.

Season 1 is streaming now, making it easy to catch up before Season 2 premieres. When the new season arrives, Paradise episodes will continue to drop on Hulu every Monday.

All you need is a Hulu subscription to watch.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 2 of Paradise?

Paradise Season 2 will feature eight episodes.

What Is Paradise on Hulu About?

Before Paradise returns, here’s a look at where the series is headed next.

At its core, Paradise is a high-stakes thriller centered on a security service team assigned to protect an ex-president. From the jump, the series plays with perception, presenting a tightly controlled world where nothing is quite as straightforward as it seems.

Throughout the first season, the truth behind the new community of Paradise slowly comes into focus — only to reveal that key details have been withheld, and that the people calling the shots may not be telling the full story.

Paradise Cast

Paradise is led by Sterling K. Brown and supported by a standout ensemble, with Season 2 bringing back familiar faces while introducing some new players into the story.

***SPOILER WARNING: Some of the cast descriptions below contain spoilers. Don’t keep reading unless you’re okay with that.

Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins

Xavier Collins is a seasoned Secret Service agent and the emotional anchor of Paradise. As his job protecting the former president grows more complicated, Xavier begins to question the system he’s sworn to uphold — and how much he can really trust the people in charge.

As Season 2 approaches, the story expands to follow Xavier’s search for answers and what it may reveal about the world beyond Paradise.

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

President Cal Bradford is the former U.S. president whose suspicious demise sets the events of Paradise in motion. James Marsden brings an unsettling calm to the role, and through flashbacks to the days leading up to his death, the fallout from Bradford’s presidency continues to shape the story in Season 2.

Julianne Nicholson as Sinatra

Sinatra represents the system itself, enforcing order and structure within Paradise. Julianne Nicholson gives the character a restrained intensity that makes her presence impossible to ignore.

Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi

Dr. Gabriela Torabi is a therapist and early advocate for life inside Paradise, believing deeply in its promise of safety and stability. But as she begins to uncover the truth behind the place’s darker secrets, her faith in the system and her role within it are put to the test.

Jon Beavers as Agent Billy Pace

Season 1 gave us Billy Pace, a Secret Service agent and key member of President Cal Bradford’s protection detail. As tensions escalate inside Paradise, his skepticism about the system begins to surface — and he may be closer to the truth than anyone realizes. Billy doesn’t survive Season 1, but we’ve got our eyes peeled for revealing flashbacks.

Krys Marshall as Nicole Robinson

Nicole Robinson is a Secret Service agent who is Xavier Collins’ no-nonsense counterweight, often questioning the narrative everyone else seems willing to accept. Her not-so-secret relationship with President Cal Bradford places her closer to the center of events than most, raising the possibility that she knows more about what’s happening in Paradise than she’s willing to share.

Is Paradise Based on a Book?

No, Paradise isn’t based on a book.

The series is an original story developed by creator Dan Fogelman, built around its own mythology rather than adapting existing source material. That creative freedom is part of what lets the show keep its twists close to the chest — and its direction unpredictable.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Paradise?

There’s no word yet on a third season of Paradise.

Still, the series has momentum on its side. Paradise already secured one early renewal, and Season 2 expands the scope of the story in ways that feel far from final. Whether the show continues beyond this season will likely depend on how the next chapter lands with its audience — but the story clearly isn’t out of runway yet.