The Wilkerson family is back. The Malcolm in the Middle revival has officially arrived, bringing the early 2000s sitcom back with returning cast members and new faces. Fans who grew up with Malcolm and his family and wondered where they would be now will have all their questions answered.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek reprise their roles to pick up the story with a new chapter for the family. Whether you’re revisiting the series or watching for the first time, the reboot offers plenty to dive into.

Here’s what to know about the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, including the release date, cast, and where to watch.

Watch: Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

What Is the Malcolm in the Middle Reboot About?

Malcolm in the Middle: Life is Unfair picks up 20 years after the original series ended, centering around Hal and Lois’ 40th wedding anniversary. Malcolm is in his late 30s now and has built a life largely separate from his family. As the story unfolds, we get to see what each of the siblings has become as adults.

Where To Watch Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

You can stream the Hulu Original series Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

The revival is available to watch alongside the original Malcolm in the Middle series , making it easy to jump back into the story or start from the beginning. Whether you’re catching up with the Wilkerson family or watching for the first time, everything is in one place.

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Malcolm in the Middle Reboot Cast

The Malcolm in the Middle revival brings back key members of the original cast. Here’s who’s part of the next chapter.

Frankie Muniz as Malcolm

Now 20 years older, Malcolm is navigating life on his own terms. Frankie Muniz returns to the role, with the reboot revealing how far he’s gone to distance himself from his family.

Bryan Cranston as Hal

Bryan Cranston reprises his role as Hal, the well-meaning but often overwhelmed dad. In the reboot, Hal finds himself spiraling after finding out how his kids really feel about him.

Jane Kaczmarek as Lois

Jane Kaczmarek returns as Lois, still firmly in charge of the family. This time around, she’s focused on celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary — but her kids aren’t making that easy.

Christopher Masterson as Francis

Christopher Masterson is back as Francis, the rebellious oldest sibling. He’s still with his wife, Piama, continuing the life he built after leaving home in the original series.

Justin Berfield as Reese

Justin Berfield returns as Reese, Malcolm’s older brother, who hasn’t lost his edge. The reboot leans into his familiar scheming instincts, showing he’s still quick to stir things up within the family.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey

Dewey returns as Malcolm’s younger brother, now played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. In the reboot, he’s mostly seen connecting with the family over video calls while living abroad, remaining part of the story from a distance.

Vaughan Murrae as Kelly

Vaughan Murrae plays Kelly, the youngest sibling who was rarely seen in the original series. The reboot brings the character fully into the family dynamic for the first time.

Keeley Karsten as Leah

Keeley Karsten joins the cast as Leah, Malcolm’s daughter, introducing a new generation into the story and expanding the family beyond the original lineup.

How Many Episodes of the Malcolm in the Middle Reboot Are There?

The Malcolm in the Middle reboot is a four-episode miniseries, bringing the family back for a short continuation of the story.

Do You Have To Watch the Original Malcolm in the Middle First?

No, you don’t need to watch the original Malcolm in the Middle to follow the reboot, but it helps to know the family and their history. New viewers can jump in and understand what’s going on, while longtime fans will pick up on familiar dynamics and references to the original series.

If you want more context, the original series is also available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

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Will There Be More Malcolm in the Middle Episodes?

The Malcolm in the Middle reboot is a four-episode limited series.

It was created as a short return to the story, bringing the family back for a single, self-contained chapter. All episodes are available to stream now.