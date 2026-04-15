The Hunger Games is set in a dystopian future where North America no longer exists. The franchise, based on the novels by Suzanne Collins, follows life in Panem — a tyrannical, dangerous, and mostly impoverished nation divided into 12 districts controlled by the powerful Capitol.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or are looking to explore the franchise for the first time, Hulu has everything you need to know about streaming the Hunger Games movies in order. Plus, discover more movies like The Hunger Games streaming now on Hulu.

How To Watch The Hunger Games Movies in Order

New to the Hunger Games franchise? The best way to stream the movies is in the order they were released in theaters, as listed below. If you’re a seasoned fan getting ready for a re-watch, try watching the prequel film first before diving into the rest of the saga for a new viewing experience.

1. The Hunger Games (2012)

In the ruins of a post-apocalyptic North America, two tributes from each of Panem’s 12 districts must compete in the Hunger Games, a deadly battle that only ends when there’s one remaining survivor. Katniss Everdeen of destitute District 12 volunteers as tribute to spare the life of her young sister, unexpectedly becoming a symbol of hope for an oppressed nation while navigating her feelings for fellow District 12 resident Peeta Mellark.

2. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

After their unprecedented win in the first Hunger Games movie, Katniss and Peeta are forced to embark on a victory tour across Panem, where Katniss becomes the face of the rebellion against the Capitol and its system of oppression and social injustice. Their post-Games spotlight quickly spirals from keeping the peace to rising unrest, positioning Katniss and Peeta at the center of a growing resistance.

3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014)

The final book in the series is split into two movies, starting with Mockingjay, Part I. In this first half, the rebellion is escalating and Katniss is reluctantly set at the helm. The Capitol plays a shocking card in an attempt to stop the uprising, solidifying Katniss’ determination to fight back with the help of a secret rebel district.

4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015)

In the second half of the Mockingjay installment of The Hunger Games, Panem’s fight for freedom comes to a head. Is the rebellion strong enough to take down the ever-powerful and tyrannical rule of the Capitol? And how will Katniss’ choices define the nation’s future as well as her own?

5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Taking place six decades before the first film, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes explores the origins of the Games and the rise of future President Coriolanus Snow as he navigates his feelings for a District 12 tribute, which clash with his own ambitions. You can start here if you want early context on Panem and Snow’s backstory, but it may spoil some of the mystery baked into the original movies. Watching it fifth keeps those reveals intact while adding deeper insight to the world of Panem.

Watch: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Meet the Cast of The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen

Katniss Everdeen, the franchise’s protagonist, emerges as a capable figure in the initial film and evolves into a warrior who inspires the rebellion throughout the rest of the saga.

Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark

Kind, compassionate, and empathetic, Peeta and his relationship with Katniss serve as symbols of love, unity, and resilience — all of which are crucial qualities the rebellion must possess to take down the Capitol.

Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne

Gale is Katniss’ hunting partner and close friend. He becomes a skilled and rebellious soldier whose strong sense of justice offers Katniss another path to consider on the course to victory against the Capitol.

Donald Sutherland as President Snow

The cold and ruthless leader of Panem, President Snow has absolute control over the 12 districts and will do whatever it takes to keep it that way. But is he a true match for the force that is Katniss Everdeen?

Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy

A former Hunger Games winner-turned-mentor, Haymitch Abernathy is a complex character whose lasting trauma from the Games led to poor habits and an unstable mental state. Despite his shortcomings, Haymitch is pivotal in helping Katniss become a strong leader.

Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket

Known for her over-the-top outfits and eccentric personality, Effie Trinket embodies the superficial and extravagant lifestyle of those with power in this dismal dystopian world.

Movies Like The Hunger Games on Hulu

Do you love movies about dystopian societies and fictional stories about rebellion and survival? Check out these movies like The Hunger Games streaming now on Hulu.

In Time (2011)

In a dystopian future where time is literally money, a fugitive races against the clock to take down a system where people must pay for everything using minutes of their life, leaving the poor to die young when they run out of time.

Why Fans of The Hunger Games Will Like It: In Time delivers the same high-stakes tension and rebellion against a system built on inequality and control.

Watch: In Time

Prey (2022)

In this Predator franchise prequel, a young warrior named Naru must lead the people of the Comanche Nation to outmaneuver the mysterious alien species trying to hunt them.

Why Fans of The Hunger Games Will Like It: Though Prey isn’t set in a dystopian future, it is part of a saga that explores themes of survival, warfare, and what it means to simultaneously be the hunter and the prey.