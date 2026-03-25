Watching live news no longer requires a cable box.

If you’re trying to stream FOX News without cable, getting started is simple — all you need is a Hulu + Live TV subscription. From daily programming to major events, everything is in one place, so you can stay up to date without being tied to a single screen.

This guide walks through how to stream FOX News, what you’ll need, and how to get started.

How To Watch FOX News Without Cable

With Hulu + Live TV,* you can stream FOX News live as part of a full live TV streaming service, with access to a broad channel lineup that includes news, sports, and entertainment.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Getting started is quick and easy. Choose the Hulu + Live TV plan that fits your needs, create an account, and follow the prompts to start streaming.

Once you’re set up, open the Live TV guide and select FOX News to watch live on your phone, computer, smart TV, or preferred streaming device.

FOX News On-Demand Programming on Hulu

All Hulu subscribers can stream select FOX News programming on demand.

FOX News Sunday

FOX News Sunday covers the week’s biggest stories with in-depth interviews and political analysis. Hosted by Shannon Bream, the program features conversations with top newsmakers and a closer look at issues shaping national conversations.

Watch: FOX News Sunday

Get More Live News With Hulu

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to a wide range of live channels , so you can follow coverage as it unfolds.

With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch FOX News,* CNN,* MS NOW,* NewsNation,* Newsmax,* CBS News,* and C-SPAN,* along with local stations in select areas.

Plus, all Hulu subscribers can stream ABC News live , including programs like ABC World News Tonight With David Muir and ABC News Live Prime With Linsey Davis .

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.