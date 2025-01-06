"If you’re out on the road feeling lonely and so cold, all you have to do" is get a hot cup of coffee from Luke’s Diner and stream Gilmore Girls on Hulu.

Whether you’re new in town or know Stars Hollow like the back of your hand, you’re in the right place. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls by streaming all seven seasons (153 episodes) on demand on Hulu as many times as your heart desires.

Watch: Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls Cast and Where to Watch More of Them

Get to know the beloved Gilmore Girls cast and discover where to stream more of their movies and shows now on Hulu.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore

Lorelai Gilmore is a witty, fast-talking single mom who’s fiercely independent and shares an unbreakable bond with her daughter, Rory. Using her charm, humor, and determination, Lorelai builds a life on her own terms while navigating her commitment issues, dealing with family drama, and running an inn in the quirky town she calls home — Stars Hollow.

More Lauren Graham Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Watch: Parenthood , Because I Said So (2004)*

*Because I Said So requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

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Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore

Kind, brilliant, and ambitious, Rory Gilmore is an exceptional student with dreams of going to Harvard and becoming a world-renowned journalist. All she has to do is balance her goals with her tumultuous love life and she’ll be golden. How hard can it be?

More Alexis Bledel TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale , Tuck Everlasting * (2002), Remember Sunday ** (2013)

*Tuck Everlasting is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

**Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

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Scott Patterson as Luke Danes

Luke Danes is the gruff yet lovable owner of Luke’s Diner, where Lorelai and Rory satisfy their caffeine addictions. With his signature flannel shirts, backward baseball cap, and no-nonsense charm, Luke may grumble, but he’s always there to (reluctantly) offer Lorelai a cup of coffee or lend a helping hand to those he cares about.

More Scott Patterson TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Will & Grace (S2, Episode 3)

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore

Emily Gilmore is Lorelai’s sophisticated and sharp-tongued mother who values tradition, elegance, and social status above all else. However, beneath her polished exterior is a fierce love for her family — though her controlling and serious nature often clashes with Lorelai.

More Kelly Bishop TV Shows on Hulu

Watch: Law & Order: SVU , Army Wives , Private Parts (1997)*

*Private Parts requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore

Richard Gilmore is Emily’s distinguished and successful husband who values family legacy and financial success. Though he often takes a more subtle approach to life than his wife, his dry humor and deep love for his family shine through — especially in his bond with his granddaughter, Rory.

More Edward Herrmann TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: Grey’s Anatomy (S4, Episode 3; S4, Episode 4; S4, Episode 5), Hatching Pete * (2009)

*Hatching Pete is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Keiko Agena as Lane Kim

Lane Kim is Rory’s best friend, a smart, rebellious soul stuck in a house where rock ‘n’ roll is a sin. With a passion for music (just not the kind her strict mother subjects her to) and a knack for sneaking around, Lane juggles her double life with humor and earnest dream-chasing.

More Keiko Agena TV Shows on Hulu

Watch: The Great North (S2, Episode 10; S3, Episode 8), House (S7, Episode 5), ER (S5, Episode 9; S15, Episode 12); Kim Possible (S2, Episode 12; S3, Episode 11; S4, Episodes 9 and 16)

Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James

Sookie St. James is Lorelai’s lovable, high-energy best friend and the genius chef who somehow turns kitchen chaos into culinary masterpieces. Whether she’s accidentally setting something on fire or passionately overthinking the perfect risotto, Sookie’s big heart and endless enthusiasm make her a fan favorite.

More Melissa McCarthy TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: Only Murders in the Building (S4, Episode 7), Nine Perfect Strangers , Hot Ones (S1, Episode 21), Celebrity IOU (S1, Episode 2), The Heat (2013), Spy (2015), The Little Mermaid ** (2023)

*Celebrity IOU requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

**The Little Mermaid is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

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Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger

Charming and quick-witted, Logan Huntzberger is the college boyfriend who sweeps Rory (or “Ace,” as he fondly calls her) off her feet with his Life and Death Brigade escapades and irresistible charisma. Backed by his trust fund, Logan is equal parts troublemaker and hopeless romantic, always armed with a devil-may-care grin.

More Matt Czuchry TV Shows on Hulu

Watch: The Resident , American Horror Story: Delicate , Veronica Mars (S3, Episode 4)

Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester

Dean Forester is Rory’s first boyfriend. He’s the sweet and reliable guy-next-door who built her a car and always had her back (until he didn’t). Dean is the ultimate first-love experience — complete with dramatic breakups and stealing kisses in aisle three at Doose’s Market.

More Jared Padalecki TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: Walker *, Cheaper By the Dozen ** (2003), A Ring of Endless Light ** (2002)

*Walker requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

**Cheaper by the Dozen and A Ring of Endless Light are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard

Michel Gerard is the cranky and posh concierge at Lorelai’s inn. He’s got impeccable taste, a disdain for people, and an unshakable love for Celine Dion to complement his attitude.

More Yanic Truesdale TV Shows on Hulu

Watch: Curb Your Enthusiasm * (S9, Episode 9)

*Curb Your Enthusiasm requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason

There’s not much Kirk won’t do for a paycheck, including becoming a DSL internet installer, a swan delivery man, a termite inspector, a mold inspector, a mailbox salesman, a photographer, and a real estate agent — just to name a few. While some might view him as the town oddball, Kirk’s bizarre antics and attempts at employment never fail to entertain.

More Sean Gunn TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: Glee (S4, Episode 3), Superstore (S1, Episode 6), Guardians of the Galaxy *(2014), Pearl Harbor (2001), Superman ** (2025)

*Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

*Superman requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Liza Weil as Paris Geller

While Paris might consider herself ambitious and driven, those around her would say she’s rather intense. As Rory’s foe-turned-friend-turned-college roommate-turned-foe-turned-friend — Paris proves that being a perfectionist can be both impressive and, well, exhausting.

More Liza Weil TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: Women Is Losers (2021)*, How to Get Away With Murder , Scandal , ER (S6, Episodes 14 and 19; S8, Episode 11), Law & Order: SVU (S3, Episode 5)

*Women Is Losers requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano

Jess Mariano is Luke’s sarcastic, “bad boy” nephew who develops a big-time crush on Rory. Despite knowing she has a boyfriend, Jess goes to great lengths to get her attention in his cryptic, James Dean-esque way.

More Milo Ventimiglia TV Shows and Movies on Hulu

Watch: This Is Us , Law & Order: SVU (S5, Episode 11), Second Act (2018), The Art of Racing in the Rain * (2019)

*The Art of Racing in the Rain is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Shows Like Gilmore Girls

Are you looking for another cozy, small-town comfort show to fill the void until your next Gilmore Girls re-watch? Try these other classic drama series streaming now on Hulu.

One Tree Hill

Take a break from Stars Hollow and head to Tree Hill, North Carolina — the backdrop of the beloved 2000s teen drama One Tree Hill. Like Gilmore Girls, it follows a group of teenagers in a small town as they tackle friendships, first loves, and complex family dynamics.

Bonus: Keep an eye out for Chad Michael Murray, who traded in his Gilmore Girls role as troublemaker Tristan for a starring spot as Lucas Scott.

Watch: One Tree Hill

Dawson’s Creek

Just a stone’s throw away from Stars Hollow lies Capeside, Massachusetts — a quaint, coastal town home to Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen. This close-knit group of friends tackles adolescence, first loves, and the pursuit of big dreams, all set against the picturesque charm of their small New England town.

Watch: Dawson’s Creek

Greek

Rusty is a nerdy college freshman determined to join a fraternity — much to the dismay of his older sister, Casey, a popular sorority leader with an image to uphold. With witty dialogue, a vibrant college campus setting, and rich character-driven storytelling, Greek is a must-watch for Gilmore Girls fans.