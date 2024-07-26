As Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth would say, “Good news, everyone!”

Following the highly anticipated Hulu revival of Futurama in 2023, the beloved sci-fi series created by David X. Cohen and Matt Groening is back with 10 brand-new episodes.

This time around, Philip, Leela, Bender, and the crew embark on even more outlandish and unpredictable escapades, like deadly birthday party games and uncovering the ancient origins of a mind-altering substance known as coffee.

Wondering where to watch Futurama Season 12? Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the series on Hulu.

Where to Watch Futurama Season 12

Futurama has had a few homes since its premiere in 1999. Currently, fans of the show can watch every episode on Hulu with any subscription — including the most recent season, starting Monday, July 29.

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When Does Futurama Season 12 Premiere?

Stream Season 12 of Futurama exclusively on Hulu, starting Monday, July 29.

What to Expect This Season

Check out the Season 12 trailer for a preview!

Futurama

Meet the Futurama characters who keep you laughing — no matter what millennium you’re in.

Philip J. Fry (voiced by Billy West)

Philip J. Fry, or just “Fry,” is the central character of Futurama. He starts the series as a pizza delivery boy who accidentally gets cryogenically frozen on New Years Eve 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later. His good-hearted nature and underdog persona make him a relatable and lovable character.

Turanga Leela (voiced by Katey Sagal)

Strong, independent, and complex — Leela’s moral compass is key to keeping the Planet Express crew alive.

Bender Bending Rodriguez (voiced by John DiMaggio)

Despite being a brash, self-centered, and alcoholic robot — Bender is fiercely loyal to Fry and Leela, providing occasional moments of kindness and heroism.

Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (voiced by Billy West)

You can rely on the eccentric and flawed Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth, also known as “Professor Farnsworth,” for the most quotable catchphrases throughout the series. Although he’s technically Fry’s future nephew, Professor Farnsworth is known to be somewhat of a father figure to the Planet Express crew — despite his lack of concern for their safety.

Hermes Conrad (voiced by Phil LaMarr)

Meet Hermes Conrad, the administrative officer of Planet Express. He’s not just organized and financially savvy, he’s also a true family man and a voice of reason among the crew.

Dr. John A. Zoidberg (voiced by Billy West)

Painfully clumsy (particularly for his patients) and perpetually down on his luck, Dr. Zoidberg shouldn’t be responsible for the health or wellness of anyone. Alas, the crew still holds a fondness for him despite his medical incompetence.

Amy Wong (voiced by Lauren Tom)

Don’t be fooled by this intern’s ditzy personality and love for partying. Just because Amy has filthy rich parents and carefree tendencies doesn’t mean she’s not incredibly intelligent, responsible, and skillful.

Shows Like

Love Futurama? Stream these similar shows now on Hulu.

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites -- Season 4 -- (Courtesy of Hulu)

If you love animated sci-fi comedies like Futurama, then you’ll enjoy the Hulu Original series, Solar Opposites. Part of Hulu’s Animayhem offering, Solar Opposites follows a family of aliens who escape their doomed home planet and settle in suburban America.

Watch: Solar Opposites

Rick and Morty

Similar to Futurama, sci-fi meets satire in the adult animated series Rick and Morty — a long-running comedy with a cult following. Follow the misadventures of an alcoholic scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his grandson, Morty Smith, through interdimensional travel and complicated family dynamics.

Watch all seven seasons of Rick and Morty on Hulu, and discover more Adult Swim shows streaming now.

Watch: Rick and Morty

American Dad!

Though there may not be as many aliens in American Dad! as there are in Futurama, Roger (an alien) and Klaus (a human brain-transplanted goldfish) are enough to bring a sci-fi element to an otherwise mundane suburban setting.

Watch all 18 seasons of American Dad streaming now on Hulu.