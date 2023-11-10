From adult animated comedies, like the wildly popular Rick and Morty, to sidesplitting live-action series, like The Eric Andre Show, it’s safe to say there’s no other programming that can compare to the twisted humor of Adult Swim.

What started as Cartoon Network’s late-night programming block has become a staple in American pop culture, which is why we’re psyched to bring two easy ways to binge all of the Adult Swim content your heart (and funny bone) desires — on-demand from Hulu’s streaming library and live on Adult Swim with Hulu + Live TV.*

Whether you’re looking for where to watch Rick and Morty Season 7 or how to watch the newest Adult Swim shows without cable, Hulu’s got you covered.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Adult Swim Shows on Hulu

Rick and Morty

What do you get when you take a self-absorbed super-genius with a drinking problem, add his anxious grandson, and throw in some wacky and wildly dangerous adventures across the universe? The prime-time Emmy® award-winning sci-fi comedy, Rick and Morty, of course. Buckle up and hold on tight — you never know where Rick’s flying car will land next.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Wondering where to watch the new season of Rick and Morty? You don’t need cable to keep up with this quirky crew. Witness the chaos unfold by streaming new episodes live on the Adult Swim network Mondays at 11:00 p.m. EST with a Hulu + Live TV subscription .

Stream all six seasons of Rick and Morty on Hulu now.

Watch: Rick and Morty

The Venture Bros.

You can’t spell adventure without Venture (or so you’d think). Airing from 2004 until 2018, The Venture Bros. is one of the longest-running series on Adult Swim.

In this animated adult comedy , less-than-competent twin brothers, Hank and Dean Venture, follow their self-centered, super-scientist father, Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture, from the depths of outer space to Tijuana, the Bermuda Triangle, and beyond. No matter where they go, the Venture trio never fails to find themselves in predicaments of pseudo-heroic proportions.

Stream all seven seasons of The Venture Bros. with Hulu + Live TV . *

Watch: The Venture Bros. *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Robot Chicken

Produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, this rapid-fire, stop motion sketch comedy series takes a dark, twisted, and satirical approach to pop culture topics. Averaging 15 minutes per episode, Robot Chicken is easily digestible in its snack-sized portions — making it the perfect show to binge watch.

All 11 seasons of Robot Chicken are available to stream now with a Hulu + Live TV* subscription .

Watch: Robot Chicken *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

The 1960s Hanna-Barbera cartoon, Space Ghost, is reimagined in this Adult Swim show. Now in his 40s, Space Ghost can no longer keep up with his old superhero duties. So to stay relevant, he has started his own disorderly talk show with co-host/former villain, Zorak.

Stream the first eight seasons of Space Ghost Coast to Coast with Hulu + Live TV *.

Watch: Space Ghost Coast to Coast *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

What is an “aqua teen?” And for that matter, what exactly is a “hunger force?”

Well, we couldn’t tell you. And we’re pretty sure the characters of Aqua Teen Hunger Force couldn’t tell you either. What we do know is that when it comes to this classic Adult Swim show, it’s better to not ask questions.

Watch all 11 seasons of Aqua Teen Hunger Force now with a Hulu + Live TV* subscription .

Watch: Aqua Teen Hunger Force *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Eric Andre Show

This isn’t your typical talk show. Comedian Eric Andre stars in his own “late-night” series, where unsuspecting guests are faced with outrageous pranks and pure chaos during their interview.

Here’s what else you can expect from The Eric Andre Show: set destruction, increasingly aggressive monologues, sketch comedy, mania, and the unexpected. Each episode will leave you wondering, “what just happened?” in the best way possible.

Stream all five seasons of Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show on Hulu now.

Watch: The Eric Andre Show

Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

There’s a reason why Tim and Eric put Awesome in the title of their sketch comedy series, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Bizarre characters, surreal imagery, and general weirdness make up this pseudo low-budget show starring Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim with frequent special guest stars, including John C. Riley, Zack Galifianakis, Bob Odenkirk, Will Forte, Rainn Wilson, and many others.

Love Tim and Eric? Hulu has other titles by the weird and wacky comedy duo, including Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012).

Watch: Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Mr. Pickles

Mr. Pickles is an adult animated comedy based in Old Town, where the Goodman family resides with their lovable border collie, Mr. Pickles. Life in little Old Town can be described as slow and outdated, but Mr. Pickles’ secret dark side keeps things interesting.

Watch all four seasons of Mr. Pickles now on Hulu.

Watch: Mr. Pickles

Momma Named Me Sheriff

Momma Named Me Sheriff is a spin-off of Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles. The animated adult comedy series focuses on the misadventures of Old Town’s Sheriff — a dimwit with a big heart who unsurprisingly still lives with his mom.

Stream both seasons of Momma Named Me Sheriff now on Hulu.

Watch: Momma Named Me Sheriff

Joe Pera Talks With You

Painfully soft spoken and mild mannered, Joe Pera is a teacher from Michigan’s upper peninsula who’s “excited” to chat with you about life’s most riveting subjects, like packing a lunch, new happenings at the community church, and going to the grocery store.

Hulu + Live TV * has all three seasons of Joe Pera Talks With You streaming now.

Watch: Joe Pera Talks With You *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Mike Tyson Mysteries

Mike Tyson Mysteries is an animated series and adult comedy following retired champion boxer Mike Tyson, his adopted daughter, a timid ghost, and a cranky talking bird as they attempt to solve bizarre mysteries together. Emphasis on “attempt.”

Stream all four seasons of Mike Tyson Mysteries now on Hulu + Live TV .*

Watch: Mike Tyson Mysteries *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Fire Force

In this animated series, a mysterious plague spreads unimaginable suffering worldwide in the form of spontaneous human combustion. Luckily, there’s a superhuman, firefighter force on a mission to get answers and save humanity before it’s too late.

Stream both seasons of Fire Force now on Hulu.

Watch: Fire Force

Black Jesus

Black Jesus is a live-action dramedy capturing the hi-jinks surrounding Jesus (Gerald “Slink” Johnson) and his small group of followers, who are on a mission to spread love and kindness throughout their neighborhood in modern-day Compton.

Stream all three seasons of Adult Swim’s Black Jesus when you sign up for Hulu + Live TV . *

Watch: Black Jesus *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell

There’s no escaping the daily grind — not even in hell. Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell is a workplace comedy centered around Gary, an associate demon. His job? Capturing souls on Earth. Can Gary climb the corporate ladder of the underworld, or will his kind heart and lazy tendencies squash his dreams of a promotion?

Find out by streaming all four seasons now with a Hulu + Live TV subscription . *

Watch: Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Dream Corp LLC

Dream Corp LLC is an absurd, dark comedy that takes place at a dream therapy facility inside a crumbling strip mall.

Each episode follows a new patient (referred to only by their assigned number). Desperate for help to overcome their problems, they resort to questionable measures that border “on the fringes of medical science and legality.”

Follow Dr. Roberts and his team of dubious “scientists” by streaming all three seasons of Dream Corp LLC now on Hulu.

Watch: Dream Corp LLC

Superjail!

Over-the-top and not for the faint of heart, Superjail! is an Adult Swim original animated series set in a high-security prison where chaos, violence, and an unhinged warden reign supreme. Boundaries will be pushed, societal norms will be violated, and absurdity is sure to ensue. Watch at your own risk (and don’t say we didn’t warn you).

Watch all four seasons of Superjail! now with a Hulu + Live TV* subscription .

Watch: Superjail! *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

NTSF:SD:SUV::

NTSF:SD:SUV:: (aka, National Terrorism Strike Force: San Diego: Sport Utility Vehicle) is a live-action Adult Swim series that parodies typical police procedural dramas by using over-the-top characters, unrealistic cases, and improbable outcomes.

All three seasons of NTSF:SD:SUV:: are available to stream now with Hulu + Live TV . *

Watch: NTSF:SD:SUV:: *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Loiter Squad

The members of the hip-hop collective, Odd Future, use an imaginative mix of sketch comedy, pranks, and “on-the-street” segments to bring Loiter Squad to life. The live-action series features Tyler, The Creator, Davon Wilson, Lionel Boyce, and Mike G. as they portray a variety of characters parodying pop culture, television, and the everyday American.



Stream all three seasons of Loiter Squad now with Hulu + Live TV . *

Watch: Loiter Squad *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Hot Package

Hot Package — it’s where pop culture parodies, celebrity satire, and unethical news reporting collide. Host Derrick Beckles delivers fictional entertainment news so absurd, you wish it were true.

Watch: Hot Package *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Get More Adult Swim With Hulu + Live TV

Ready to cut the cord, but don’t want to miss out on watching Adult Swim live? With Hulu + Live TV,* you can stream Adult Swim in real-time and get access to even more premium, on-demand content.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How To Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

No cable? No problem. Start streaming 75+ live channels, including Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, with Hulu + Live TV. Here’s how to get started in a few easy steps:

Get Started with Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.