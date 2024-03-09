It’s the story of the wildest party never told before — until now.

What started as an idea for a college spring break picnic in 1982 quickly turned into the largest gathering and celebration of Black culture that Atlanta — or the entire country — had ever seen.

Freaknik was during a time before cell phones, social media, and the internet, but that doesn’t mean the documentation doesn’t exist. Join legendary rappers and artists, including Killer Mike, 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Too $hort, Uncle Luke, CeeLo Green, Jalen Rose, Frank Williams, and more as they relive and recount the rise and fall of the most iconic block party of all time through archived footage and personal stories in the Hulu Original documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (2024).

Watch: Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Freaknik Documentary Release Date

An archived image of Freaknik partygoers in Atlanta.

From Mass Appeal in association with Swirl Films, the Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told documentary film premieres Thursday, March 21 — only on Hulu.

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What Is Freaknik?

In the 1980s and 1990s, thousands upon thousands of people came together during spring break in Atlanta for a celebration of culture through music, dancing, and human connection.

Dubbed “the greatest Black gathering in America” by Lil Jon, Freaknik grew to accommodate some of the biggest names in rap and hip hop, including 2pac, OutKast, and Usher.

So what happened to Freaknik, and why is it now considered to be “the wildest party never told?” As the popularity of the annual gathering grew, so did its uncontrollability — leading to the festival’s demise.

From the Archive: Freaknik Pictures

JD and Lil Jon turning tables during Freaknik

Partygoers during Freaknik

Rapper Uncle Luke during Freaknik in the 90s

Traffic in Atlanta during Freaknik