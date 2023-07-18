The FIFA Women’s World Cup takes the sport Down Under as Sam Kerr’s Australia and Ali Riley’s New Zealand co-host the 2023 games, taking place in 10 stadiums throughout nine cities.

Will the U.S. women’s team make history by clinching a third straight title with stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Sophia Smith on the roster? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain — powerhouse challengers like Alexandra Popp from Germany, Lucy Bronze with England, Herve Renard’s France squad, Ivana Andres with Spain, and superstar Christine Sinclair’s Canada (and USA rival) will make for fierce competition.

Wondering how to watch the World Cup? Hulu + Live TV has your front-row ticket to the pitch without flying halfway around the world. Here’s how to start streaming so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Watch: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

How to Stream the World Cup 2023

Watch live coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Hulu + Live TV — here’s how.

Get Started with Hulu + Live TV

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In addition to Hulu’s complete streaming library, Hulu + Live TV subscribers get 85+ live and on-demand channels, including FOX, FS1, FS2, and Telemundo.

But that’s not all — Hulu + Live TV subscribers also get access to Disney+, ESPN+, and unlimited Live TV cloud recording.

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Where to Watch the Women’s World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will broadcast live on FOX, FS1, FS2, and Telemundo depending on the game with familiar announcers including, Aly Wagner, Jenny Taft, JP Dellacamera, USWNT Champion Carli Lloyd and more.

Check out the official FIFA World Cup schedule for the complete list of game times and channels.

When Is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off (pun intended) Thursday, July 20, with the championship game set for Sunday, August 20.

Where Is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

This year, the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup are Australia and New Zealand.

More Soccer on Hulu

There’s plenty more soccer to stream on Hulu. Check out these shows, movies, and documentaries streaming now.

Welcome to Wrexham

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set out on their most challenging endeavor (or should we say “endeavour”) yet — turning a beloved (but failing) Welsh football team into a successful underdog story. Part documentary, part crash course in football (aka soccer for Americans), watch along as Rob and Ryan learn the ins and outs of team ownership while bringing hope and excitement to a struggling community.

Watch: Welcome to Wrexham

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Jess dreams of playing professional soccer just like her hero, David Beckham. She has what it takes to make it big, but there’s just one thing standing in her way — her parents. Jess must choose between family expectations and creating her own path.

Watch: Bend It Like Beckham *

*Bend It Like Beckham is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

She’s the Man (2006)

Viola (Amanda Bynes) is the star soccer player on her high school team. But, when the funding for the girls’ soccer team gets cut, Viola takes matters into her own hands and disguises herself as her twin brother to play on the rival school boys’ team.

Watch: She’s the Man

Abby’s Places

Soccer star Abby Wambach takes a deep dive into her sport, exploring the beauty, connection, and excitement surrounding her sport. Watch Abby’s Places with a Hulu + Live TV or ESPN+ subscription.

Watch: Abby’s Places *

*Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via the ESPN app and ESPN.com . Terms apply.

30 for 30: Soccer Stories: White, Blue, and White

ESPN’s award-winning docuseries, 30 for 30, takes sports fans and history buffs alike on the journey of Argentinian soccer players, Osvaldo Ardiles and Ricardo Villa, as they navigate playing for a U.K. team during the Falklands War.

Watch: 30 for 30: Soccer Stories: White, Blue and White *