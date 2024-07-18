It’s not often a reality TV series makes a cultural impact the way Dance Moms did during its eight-year run on the Lifetime network. From the strict teaching styles of Abby Lee Miller to the Jojo Siwa of it all — Dance Moms remains a relevant pillar of pop culture to this day.

Whether you’re toe-tapping with nostalgia or ready to pilé into the series for the first time, you can catch every twirl, jump, and jazz hand of Dance Moms and its spinoffs on-demand with any Hulu subscription.

Wondering where to watch Dance Moms? Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the series — including the new Dance Moms reboot.

Dance Moms New Season: What You Need to Know About the Reboot

New coach, new team, new era, and — of course — new drama.

Dance Moms: A New Era Premiere Date

All episodes of Dance Moms: A New Era will premiere Wednesday, August 7 — exclusively on Hulu.

Will There Be a New Coach?

Meet Abbey Lee Miller’s replacement: Gloria “Glo” Hampton. If she looks familiar, it’s because she appeared on Seasons 3 and 4 of the original Dance Moms series with her daughter, Kaeli Ware.

Will There Be a New Studio?

Yes, Dance Moms: A New Era will feature a new dance studio — the prestigious Studio Bleu, owned and operated by Glo Hampton.

Where to Watch Dance Moms

Watch the entire Dance Moms franchise on Hulu, including the new Hulu Original reboot series, Dance Moms: A New Era.

Dance Moms

Welcome to Pittsburgh’s prestigious Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC), owned and helmed by the fiercely dedicated Abby Lee Miller. Dance Moms is a reality TV series that follows the lives of young dancers and their seriously competitive moms. Mixed with Abby’s cut-throat environment, sky-high expectations, and blunt criticism — it’s the perfect recipe for drama.

Watch: Dance Moms

Dance Moms: A New Era

Dance Moms returns with a brand new era. Meet Gloria “Glo” Hampton and her high-stakes dance studio, Studio Bleu. Flo has big shoes to fill following Abby Lee Miller’s nine season run of the original series, but we have a feeling she’ll have no problem bringing the drama (with a little help from her student’s moms, of course).

Stream Dance Moms: A New Era exclusively on Hulu when the entire season premieres Wednesday, August 7.

Watch: Coming Soon

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue

Abby Lee Miller has proven her credibility with the success of her studio, the ALDC. Now she’s ready to take her expertise on the road to rescue ailing dance studios from New York to California in hopes of providing elevated dance programs and competitive edge in the way only she can.

Watch: Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue

Dance Moms: Miami

Dance Moms heads south in the one-season spinoff show, Dance Moms: Miami. Welcome to Stars Dance Studio, co-owned by instructors Victor Smalley and Angel Armas. Though the studio, instructors, and dancers are different, we can always count on the Dance Moms drama to remain the same.

Watch: Dance Moms: Miami

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition

Dance Moms meets reality competition television in Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. In this spinoff show, young dancers showcase their abilities in front of a panel of judges (including Abby Lee Miller) through different challenges, performances, and critiques until one deserving dancer remains at the end of the season.

Watch: Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition

Dance Moms Full Cast — Where Are They Now?

Abby Lee Miller

Life has been anything but quiet for Abby Lee Miller since the end of Dance Moms, including the legal and medical troubles documented in the later seasons of the series. Since the show ended, Abby has served eight months in prison following bankruptcy fraud, beat cancer, sold Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, started a podcast, appeared on E!’s House of Villains, and still teaches dance all around the country.

Jojo Siwa

Even if you’re not familiar with the Dance Moms universe, you probably still know what Jojo Siwa has been up to since her competitive dance days. From rebranding herself as a popstar to participating in the rigorous training of FOX’s Special Forces and Dancing With the Stars, the 21-year-old is living her post-Dance Moms life to the fullest.

Maddie Ziegler

Since her days of being Abby’s favorite on Dance Moms, Maddie has become an accomplished author and actress.

Mackenzie Ziegler

Following in her big sister’s footsteps, Mackenzie has grown to become a budding actress, landing roles in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn and the web series Total Eclipse. She has also gone on to launch a music career with the release of her single “Hot” in 2019.

Brooke Hyland

After losing interest in dance and leaving Dance Moms in Season 4 (remember the Kelly Hyland versus Abby Miller blowout of “Big Trouble in the Big Apple?”), Brooke went back to high school and graduated from Ohio University in 2019 before moving to Austin, Texas, and getting engaged to longtime boyfriend, Brian Thalman.

Paige Hyland

Though Paige stuck it out on Dance Moms a little longer than her sister Brooke did, Paige eventually broke ties with ALDC and dancing altogether. She’s currently living her best life on social media while attending West Virginia University.

Chloe Lukasiak

After Chloe and her mom, Christi Lukasiak, left Dance Moms after the Season 4 finale — Chloe has gone on to graduate from Pepperdine University with a creative writing and marketing degree.

Kalani Hilliker

Kalani continued dancing after Dance Moms and now teaches private dance lessons to young students of her own. She has also stepped into modeling and branding — launching her own collaborations with retailers Claire’s and PromGirl.

Kendall Vertes

Like many of her Dance Moms colleagues, Kendall has left her dancing days behind and gone on to a career in acting and music. Most notably, Kendall has appeared in Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time (2019) and a live-action remake of Anastasia (2020).

Nia Sioux Frazier

Recently graduating from UCLA with a degree in American literature and culture, Nia has since started a podcast called “Adulting” and tested her acting chops alongside her mom, Holly Hatcher-Frazier, in appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Who Will Be on Dance Moms: A New Era Reboot?

While the OG Dance Moms cast has grown up and moved on, a brand new era of young dancers (and their mom-agers) are ready to forge their own path in the reboot series, Dance Moms: A New Era.

Check back for more details on the new cast coming soon.