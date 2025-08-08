Audiences have been watching Brad Pitt light up the screen for decades. From breakout roles to award-winning performances, he’s built a career playing heroes, villains, romantics, and everyday guys — with just the right mix of charm and complexity. His latest film, F1 (2025), just hit theaters, so we’re revisiting some of Pitt’s most memorable roles.

The Top Brad Pitt Movies

We love the Brad Pitt movies in this list too much to rank them. So, in no particular order, here are some of the best movies featuring Brad Pitt.

The Tree of Life (2011)

This dramatic coming-of-age film centers around a family in suburban America. Through flashbacks to the 1950s, The Tree of Life tells the story of a boy named Jack and his strained relationship with his father, Mr. O’Brien (Pitt).

Peppered with visuals representing the origins of the universe and humankind, the film delves into themes of loss, memory, and the meaning of life. The Tree of Life also stars Sean Penn and Jessica Chastain — and it was nominated for several Academy AwardsⓇ .

Watch: The Tree of Life *

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Fight Club (1999)

A cult classic of legendary status, Fight Club is a psychological drama and dark comedy based on a novel of the same name.

The unnamed narrator (Edward Norton), who struggles with insomnia, meets soap salesman Tyler (Pitt) on a work flight. When the narrator’s apartment explodes, he moves in with Tyler, and the two create a secret fight club in the basement of a bar.

Blending romance with chaos, the film builds to a jaw-dropping twist, which — like the first rule of fight club — we won’t talk about.

Watch: Fight Club

Babylon (2022)

Set in Hollywood in the late 1920s, Babylon follows the lives of Hollywood stars, hopefuls, and workers behind the curtain as they deal with the receding era of silent movies and the rise of films with sound.

Dripping with debauchery, the film follows a group of characters, including movie star and serial husband Jack (Pitt), his assistant Manny (Diego Calva), and fame-chasing train wreck Nellie (Margot Robbie).

Watch: Babylon

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this acclaimed fictional drama, which won numerous industry awards.

In an alternate history, two resistance groups plot to assassinate members of the Nazi High Command during World War II. One operates under Shoshanna Dreyfus, a Jewish-French woman who escaped the massacre of her family and now runs a movie theater under a new identity. The other is a squad of Jewish-American soldiers, known as the “Basterds,” led by Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Pitt).

Against the backdrop of the Holocaust’s unimaginable horrors, Dreyfuss, Raine, and their cohort bravely navigate constant danger.

Watch: Inglourious Basterds *

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Bullet Train (2022)

Former assassin Ladybug (Pitt) is tasked with collecting a briefcase from a high-speed train headed for Kyoto, Japan. Simple enough. But things go off the rails when Ladybug crosses paths with other onboard assassins — Wolf, Prince, and brothers Lemon and Tangerine — each with their own mission. As the chaos escalates, it becomes clear there’s more to this ride than a string of violent run-ins.

Watch: Bullet Train *

*Bullet Train requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Allied (2016)

Set during World War II, this romance-thriller follows Canadian spy Max (Pitt) and French resistance fighter Marianne (Marion Cotillard) as they go undercover as a married couple to assassinate a German ambassador. Their mission sparks a real-life romance — but after the assignment ends, hidden truths threaten to unravel everything they’ve built.

Watch: Allied *

*Allied requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

The Mexican (2001)

In this comedy-thriller, a mobster sends petty criminal Jerry (Pitt) to Mexico to bring back an antique pistol known as “The Mexican.” As Jerry fumbles through one mishap after another, his fed-up girlfriend (Julia Roberts) gives him an ultimatum: choose her or the mob life.

Watch: The Mexican *

*The Mexican requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Once Upon Time… in Hollywood (2019)

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, this comedy-drama rewinds to 1969 Hollywood, where has-been TV western star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double/best friend Cliff Booth (Pitt) struggle to find their place in a Hollywood that’s turned full hippie.

The duo drifts through a haze of fading fame and wild encounters. Rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and director Roman Polanski live next door — a real-life setup that, along with a flamethrower, can’t amount to much good.

Watch: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood *

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A River Runs Through It (1992)

Directed by Robert Redford, A River Runs Through It helped cement Brad Pitt’s rising-star status following his breakout role in Thelma & Louise (1991).

Set in Montana between World War I and the 1930s, the film follows two brothers — rebellious Paul (Pitt) and straight-laced Norman (Craig Sheffer) — as they come of age, studying under their minister father and fly fishing the Blackfoot River. First as boys and later as men, the brothers navigate family, faith, and divergent ways of life.

Ad Astra (2019)

Set in the early 22nd century, this sci-fi epic follows astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) on a high-stakes mission across the solar system to find his missing father, Cliff. Lost in space 16 years earlier during a search for intelligent life, Cliff has triggered a mysterious phenomenon now threatening life on Earth. So Roy must set out to find answers.

Watch: Ad Astra *

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Seven (1995)

In this gritty thriller, detective David Mills (Pitt) relocates from the suburbs to a bleak city, teaming up with veteran detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) to hunt a serial killer who’s staging murders around each of the seven deadly sins. Set against the backdrop of a crime-ridden metropolis inspired by late-1980s New York, the film explores the darkest corners of human nature — and ends with one of the most chilling finales in movie history.

Moneyball (2011)

This sports drama tells the true story of Billy Beane (Pitt), the general manager of the 2002 Oakland Athletics, who’s up against a tight budget and long odds. With help from analyst Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), Beane turns to an unorthodox stats-based strategy to scout undervalued players. But can they put together a winning team?

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Eleven, the first film in the acclaimed Ocean’s franchise, is a comedy crime thriller boasting a star-studded cast: Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Bernie Mac, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia.

The movie follows Danny Ocean (Clooney), a slick conman fresh out of prison. Danny and his buddy, Rusty Ryan (Pitt), enlist a team of shady characters to rob the vaults of three Las Vegas casinos. The preparation and execution of the mega-heist take viewers on a rollercoaster of twists and turns, capped with a major plot twist. Oh, and the targeted casinos just happen to be owned by Danny’s ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Sequels include Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), plus a spin-off movie — Ocean’s 8 (2018).

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

In 1995, a horrible disease decimates the Earth’s population, forcing survivors to live underground.

Fast-forward to a dystopian 2035. Convict James Cole (Bruce Willis) can get parole if he successfully time travels back to 1995 and returns with the disease’s biological source, which would let scientists create an antidote.

Brad Pitt plays Jeffrey Goines, founder of an animal rights organization called “The Army of the Twelve Monkeys,” which could be involved with the disease’s outbreak.

The movie also led to a spin-off television series.