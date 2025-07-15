We’ve got serious nostalgia for 2000s Disney movies — and for good reason.

From Y2K to 2009, Disney doled out a steady selection of iconic movies ( and TV shows ) that are as entertaining today as they were at the start of the millennium. And some of these films gave life to long-lived franchises in the 2000s and beyond.

We’ve selected some of the best bingeable Disney movies from the 2000s. Go ahead and add them to your streaming queue — and unwind as you rewind the years.

Cars (2006)

Pixar Animation Studios produced the animated feature movie Cars for Disney Motion Pictures. The spirited, human-like vehicles (each with distinct personalities), witty dialogue, and fun storyline propelled Cars down a short and speedy road to fame.

The film follows a racecar named Lightning McQueen. On the way to a big race, Lightning is stranded in Radiator Springs, a sleepy Route 66 town that emits Americana at every turn.

Famous actors — like Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, and Owen Wilson — voice the cars, and celebrities such as real-life racecar drivers Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Mario Andretti, along with car buff Jay Leno, voice their own animated selves.

Watch: Cars *

Keep motoring with more Cars movies, plus a TV series:

Watch: Cars 2 (2011),* Cars 3 (2017),* and Cars on the Road *

*Cars, Cars 2, Cars 3, and Cars on the Road are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

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Miracle (2004)

In the annals of great moments in sports, the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics’ men’s hockey semifinal looms large. Miracle tells the story of that tense USA versus USSR match-up, rife with political and ideological symbolism. Known as the “miracle on ice,” the game is regarded as one of the greatest underdog sports stories in recent memory.

Try to place yourself into that 1980 winter just after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, a move the U.S. frowned upon (to say the least). Relations between the two superpowers deteriorate, and the U.S. doesn’t attend the Summer Olympics held in Moscow a few months later.

As the Cold War blows through the 1980 Winter Olympics with a sub-zero windchill, the USA hockey team faces off against the heavily favored USSR like David battling an Ural Mountain Goliath. Improbably, with seconds left on the timer, the USA and USSR are neck-and-neck. Just before the buzzer, the USA scores a tie-breaking victory goal, blowing the iron curtain off the arena in a stunning upset.

Watch: Miracle *

*Miracle is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, Monsters, Inc. is an animated comedy mainly about two monsters, though other monsters populate the cast as well.

The story revolves around Sulley (voiced by John Goodman), an aquamarine-colored hairy beast, and his sidekick Mike (voiced by Billy Crystal), a short, round, acid-green cyclops. The two friends work at Monsters, Inc., a power company that produces energy by frightening human kids, who monsters think are toxic. When a human child, Boo, comes into their world, Sulley and Mike pivot to protect — not scare — the kid.

Watch: Monsters, Inc. *

*Monsters, Inc. is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

This Disney musical animation, which takes place in 1920s New Orleans, introduces Tiana as an addition to the Disney Princess pantheon.

In The Princess and the Frog, Tiana works as a waitress and dreams of running an eatery of her own. Prince Naveen has been transformed into a frog. In an attempt to turn the amphibian prince back into a human, Tiana kisses Naveen. But the plan goes awry, and now both Tiana and Naveen are frogs.

The story is based in part on the novel, The Frog Princess.

Watch: The Princess and the Frog *

*The Princess and the Frog is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Watch other movies based on books .

Brother Bear (2003)

Brother Bear is an animated musical feature centered around an indigenous Alaskan boy named Kenai. When Kenai kills a grizzly bear, the Great Spirits punish him by turning him into a bear. On his trek to become human again, he befriends a scampy young cub named Koda.

Watch: Brother Bear * and the first film’s sequel, Brother Bear 2 (2006)*

*Brother Bear and Brother Bear 2 are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

High School Musical (2006)

A Disney Channel Original movie, High School Musical was a breakout hit. The movie and its sequels delighted kids and adults with their fun plotlines, catchy tunes, and engaging young actors — like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. The film also tackles familiar teen issues like peer pressure, cliques, and forging one’s own identity.

Highschoolers Troy Bolton (Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Hudgens) are paired up to sing karaoke at a mountain resort on New Year’s, and they have a great time together. After the winter break, Gabriella transfers high schools, and the two are surprised to discover they now attend the same school. Brainy Gabriella and basketball jock Troy have different sets of friends, but they both decide to audition for the school’s upcoming musical production.

Watch: High School Musical *

Two sequels — High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) — and a TV show (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) became part of the High School Musical franchise following the first movie’s success.

Watch: High School Musical 2 ,* High School Musical 3 ,* and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series *

*High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Finding Nemo (2003)

This cute, endearing animated favorite follows the exploits of a young clownfish named Nemo. Two scuba divers capture Nemo and remove him from his home in the Great Barrier Reef — and Nemo winds up treading water in a fish tank in a dentist’s office.

Nemo’s dad, a clownfish named Marlin (voiced by Albert Brooks), and the slightly clueless blue tang fish named Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) team up for a search-and-rescue mission to return Nemo to his home. Beach bum turtles, predatory seagulls, and other sealife — friendly and not — infuse this aquatic tale with extra humor and adventure. Finding Dory (2016) is Finding Nemo’s sequel.

Watch: Finding Nemo * and Finding Dory *

*Finding Nemo and Finding Dory are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Remember the Titans (2000)

Inspired by a true story, Remember the Titans is a sports drama that many consider one of the best football movies ever made.

Set in Alexandra, Virginia, in 1971, the movie follows high school football coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington). Boone tries to integrate his team (the Titans), which — despite federal laws prohibiting segregation — only allows white players.

Amid racial tensions, community uproar, and a debilitating tragedy, Boone and his integrated Titans team win hard-fought victories on and off the field.

Watch: Remember the Titans *

*Remember the Titans is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles is an animated Pixar Animation Studios superhero movie produced for Walt Disney Pictures. And it’s incredibly popular.

Set in a version of the 1960s reimagined with a futuristic bent, The Incredibles chronicles the antics of a superhero couple, Helen and Bob Parr, who — when in superhero mode — go by Elastigirl and Mr. Incredible.

On their wedding day, Bob attempts to save a suicidal citizen. Unfortunately, immense chaos and destruction result, and Bob ultimately faces a lawsuit stemming from his well-intentioned disasters.

In the wake of the catastrophe, the couple goes into hiding under the Superhero Protection Program, where they start a family and live a typical suburban life. Eventually, Bob’s superhero instinct to help people bubbles back to the surface, throwing his family into superhero shenanigans.

Watch: The Incredibles *

*The Incredibles is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Camp Rock (2008)

With Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas starring, you know Camp Rock is a fun time. In this Disney Channel Original, Mitchie Torres (Lovato) dreams of becoming a pop singer. Because her mother works as a caterer to Camp Rock, a summer camp for aspiring musicians and music producers, Mitchie can attend.

Privileged pop star Shane Gray (Jonas) works at the camp as a dance instructor. When he hears Mitchie sing — without knowing who she is — he obsesses about finding the girl with “the voice.”

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) is the original movie’s sequel.

Watch: Camp Rock * and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam *

*Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Up (2009)

If you’ve ever dreamed of a bunch of balloons carrying you into the clouds — think Curious George mixed with the Wizard of Oz — Up is a must-see.

Pixar Animation Studios produced this animated comedy-adventure movie for Walt Disney Pictures. In the film, ornery 78-year-old man Carl Fredricksen (voiced by Ed Asner) gets fed up with life.

To escape, Carl ties an obscene number of balloons to his house, which becomes airborne, carrying Carl to South America. Little does he know that a boy named Russell has stowed away aboard the house.

Watch: Up *

*Up is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday is a comedy based on a novel from 1972. In the movie, a mom (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her daughter (Lindsay Lohan) wake up in each other’s bodies. As they try to figure out what to do, they reluctantly walk around pretending to be the person they now look like. All the while, they forge a greater understanding of each other’s experiences and ultimately grow closer.

Watch: Freaky Friday *

*Freaky Friday is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Enchanted (2007)

You can take a princess out of the kingdom, but you can’t take the kingdom out of the princess. This live-action and animated film tells the story of a Disney Princess named Giselle (Amy Adams), who lives in a magical land called Andalasia — where she plays with animals, gets betrothed to a handsome prince, and generally spends her days doing princess stuff.

But the prince’s mom is an evil queen who banishes Giselle to the non-fairy-tale land of New York City as a real-life human. While she tries to return to her prince, Giselle falls in love with… a Broadway dancer? A five-star French chef? No! A divorce lawyer!

A sequel to Enchanted, called Disenchanted (2022), is also available to stream.

Watch: Enchanted * and Disenchanted *

*Enchanted and Disenchanted are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Wall-E (2008)

What robot would be excited to clean up an uninhabited future Earth for 700 years? That’s what the robot Wall-E (Waste Allocation Load Lifter: Earth-class) has been relegated to.

But Wall-E’s life becomes a lot less mechanical and much more fun and interesting when a robot named EVE (Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator) lands on Earth to find signs of plants. The two voyage around the universe together, where they encounter a motley cast of characters.

Watch: Wall-E *

*Wall-E is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

The Cheetah Girls is a Disney Channel Original movie musical based on a series of novels. The movie follows four New York City teenagers who perform together as a musical group. As freshmen at a high school for performing arts, they chase stardom, try to win the school’s talent show, and navigate life.

Watch: The Cheetah Girls *

*The Cheetah Girls is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

This hilarious animation tells the tale of hapless Incan emperor, Kuzco (voiced by David Spade). Due to a combination of bad luck and a bad relationship, Kuzco is turned into a llama.

To become human again, Kuzco must enlist the help of Pacha (voiced by John Goodman), the wise leader of a nearby village, and skirt the sinister efforts of his ex-advisor Yzma (voiced by Eartha Kitt).

Watch: The Emperor’s New Groove *

*The Emperor’s New Groove is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

This Disney animated film planted the seed for a cherished franchise of movies — plus a TV series. This OG Lilo and Stitch movie introduces the title characters. Lilo is a Hawaiian girl being raised by her sister, Nani, who takes Lilo to an animal shelter to find a pet.

At the shelter, Lilo adopts a “dog” she names Stitch. But unbeknownst to Lilo, Stitch is an alien creature called Experiment 626, who has disguised himself as a dog to stave off his would-be intergalactic captors. Stitch was intentionally created to sow chaos — which he does.

Watch: Lilo & Stitch ,* Stitch! The Movie (2003),* Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005),* Leroy and Stitch (2006),* and Lilo & Stitch: The Series *

*Lilo & Stitch, Stitch! The Movie, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, Leroy & Stitch, and Lilo & Stitch: The Series are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Atlantis (2001)

Imagine old-timey scientist types all vamped up in modern Disney style. Atlantis: The Lost Empire is an animated action-adventure movie set in 1914.

Main character Milo Thatch (voiced by Michael J. Fox) works as a museum cartographer — in other words, a map maker and interpreter. Milo’s now-deceased grandfather had searched for Atlantis, but was unsuccessful.

Milo dreams of picking up where his grandfather left off and finding Atlantis. When Milo receives an old journal with clues to Atlantis’s whereabouts, he and a ragtag group of explorers set off to locate the mysterious island once and for all.

Watch: Atlantis: The Lost Empire * and Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)*

*Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Atlantis: Milo’s Return are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Arrr. This movie and its franchise were inspired by the ultra-popular Disney Parks attraction, Pirates of the Caribbean, which plunges attraction-goers into a life-like pirate world replete with amazing animatronics.

In the movie, swashbuckling pirate Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) travels solo to Port Royal in the Caribbean. When rival pirates raid the port, they capture the governor’s daughter, Elizabeth Swann (Kiera Knightley). Jack teams up with a blacksmith named Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) to hunt down the pirates and free Elizabeth. Nary an eye patch was squandered to create this film.

Watch: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl *

The original Disney Pirates of the Caribbean movie spawned several sequels — two in the first decade of the 2000s and two in the second decade: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006),* Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007),* Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011),* and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).*

*Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries is a comedy-fantasy movie based on the popular young adult novel of the same name.

Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) is an unassuming teenager living in San Francisco. Life putters along as usual, until Mia is hit with the news that she’s the heir to the throne of the kingdom of Genovia, a speck on the map of Europe.

Mia’s Grandma, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), gives Mia strict lessons on all things princess — to hilarious effect as Mia bumbles through.

Watch: The Princess Diaries * and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)*

*The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.